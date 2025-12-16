Here they come, the beautiful ones

Part of the Elevator difference is truly knowing who is making the best work in the UK. Right now.

That’s not just by tapping into my 30+ years of creative experience. But by literally, and continually, putting in the legwork.

If you are a brand with a project that needs to be delivered very soon, in my opinion, you must judge a potential new agency on their current work, not legacy work (which was probably made by people who no longer work there - just saying).

My question when I started Elevator was: Are all intermediaries really creatively in tune with the agencies they are recommending? Because I believe two creds meetings a year, reading RFIs or the use of any fancy AI tool just won’t cut it. Creativity and talent is about people.

My pitch lists are based on what agencies are creating and innovating right now.

So how do I know who the hottest agencies are?

Whilst of course Creative Salon is my regular go-to for agency news and latest published creative work, I’ve invested my time meeting a massive number of UK shops.

Not online. But face-to-face.

Agencies I know, agencies who’ve been recommended and agencies I’d never heard of until they reached out.

Why face-to-face? It’s the only way to know if the culture is real, the passion is real and if they can deliver. (I am also sitting in their offices and seeing work in the making, not just work that’s been made.)

What does ‘the best work’ mean? It could be a breakthrough strategic process, a new research tool, a production technique or of course, simply exquisite thinking and craft.

My recovering broken ankle hurts

Over the last 60 days I have visited 60+ agencies. It’s been exhausting. Fascinating. And you know what, uplifting.

Having just left network-land, I have discovered a bright new world. ‘Unknown’ agencies, some almost a hundred strong, who are aren’t chasing awards or fame but are chasing audiences and client growth. Beautifully.

And I have new insights about some of our biggest, brilliant superstar agencies – most of whom are refreshingly humble and still so, so hungry.

I have signed NDAs. I have walked 15000 steps a day. I have discovered my bladder can’t take more than 4 coffees in 8 hours. And I am almost there with The Elevator Bank.

The top-secret, golden list of agencies who are currently making the industry’s best work. That haven’t paid to be on my radar. That will get to pitch for brands who value great thinking and creativity.

I am committed to visiting 20 creative shops every month - some who are already in 'The Elevator Bank', some who nearly made it the previous month.

So brand leads and procurement peeps will know that the agencies I recommend to pitch, haven’t paid to play, but earned the right to play.

What does success look like?

In 12 months-time, I want to be able to share a portfolio of incredible work, made by incredible agencies for incredible brands.

Brands who want to play fairly, pay fairly and work with the very, very best.