An Ode to Cinema

As the pubs, restaurants, museums and cinemas opened up this week, English screenwriter, novelist and occasional actor Frank Cottrell-Boyce talks on Radio 4's Today programme about the magical treat that is cinema. And the impact of cinema on his life.

The glamour, the thrill, the power of story - but more importantly, cinema, as Cottrell-Boyce puts it is about "the unpredictable, the accidental, and about the shared laughs that say you're not alone." And he also talks about popcorn.

There's the iconic Pearl & Dean theme tune in there as well.

Well worth a listen.