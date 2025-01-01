Krists Luhaers
An Ode to Cinema
English screenwriter and novelist Frank Cottrell-Boyce talks about the magic of cinema on Radio 4
As the pubs, restaurants, museums and cinemas opened up this week, English screenwriter, novelist and occasional actor Frank Cottrell-Boyce talks on Radio 4's Today programme about the magical treat that is cinema. And the impact of cinema on his life.
The glamour, the thrill, the power of story - but more importantly, cinema, as Cottrell-Boyce puts it is about "the unpredictable, the accidental, and about the shared laughs that say you're not alone." And he also talks about popcorn.
There's the iconic Pearl & Dean theme tune in there as well.
Well worth a listen.
PS: Cottrell-Boyce, of course, achieved fame as the writer for the 2012 Summer Olympics opening ceremony; for sequels to Chitty Chitty Bang Bang: The Magical Car; and wrote the screenplays for Butterfly Kiss, Welcome to Sarajevo, The Claim, 24 Hour Party People and Code 46.