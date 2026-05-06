The Music Videos That Influenced Ad Creatives

Director Romain Gavras’s near eight‑minute, tightly choreographed film unfolds without a trace of AI — a deliberate creative choice that makes its impact even more striking. Set in 2034 at an all‑boys boarding school, it opens on a haunting tableau: pupils lying in star formations across an assembly hall floor. The heavy doors creak open, footsteps echo like a prison guard’s approach, and Yung Lean enters — the only boy without a blazer — smoking as he steps through the bodies and into an extreme close‑up. Behind him, the boys rise as the track kicks in.

What follows is a stark portrait of institutional life, cutting between scenes of discipline, monotony and simmering rebellion for more than four minutes. Then comes the moment that has set the internet alight: the school photo. Rows of boys stand rigid in uniform, staring dead ahead. Lean breaks the frame, walking backwards — still smoking — to take his place among them. The group suddenly erupts into an impossibly tight, hypnotic wave of movement, a choreography so precise and uncanny it almost defies explanation.

The imagery has gripped audiences worldwide, a reminder of how pure visual storytelling can still stop culture in its tracks.

Its release has also prompted senior creatives across advertising to revisit the music videos that shaped them — the ones that shifted their taste, their craft, or their sense of what moving image could be. Here are the films they say left the deepest impression.

Franki Goodwin, chief creative officer, Saatchi & Saatchi – ‘Young Thug’ by Wycliff Jean

Directed by Ryan Staake, it was featured in the New Creators Showcase in 2017, and I thought of it immediately. I remember thinking at the time, “I’m not sure anyone will ever make anything that good again” – I loved it that much.

I have no idea if it’s a true story, and honestly, I don’t care. I guess it particularly appeals to me as it’s a story about the creative process. Great, funny things can come out of adversity (or even the idea of adversity), especially with talent that’s prepared to laugh at itself. Then there’s the word ‘juxtaposition’, rendered in 3D silver type. Come on.