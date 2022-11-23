What Do Xmas Ads Say About The Mood of The Nation And The Industry?

Alison Hoad, chief strategy officer at Publicis.Poke

With the notable exception of Scrooge and the Grinch, Christmas stories are full of characters on a quest to deliver Christmas spirit against impossible odds – from the Big Man himself, to Kevin McCallister’s Mum desperate to get home, to Arthur Christmas etc. This season, the nation, and the industry at large, are most definitely not letting the Grinch steal Christmas. Despite the cost-of-living crisis, advertisers have mainly veered away from commercialism in favour of emotive stories brimming with Christmas spirit. And it’s not just me saying ‘Thank Santa’ for that - the research company, System 1 reported last week that this year’s Christmas ads performed more highly than previous years. However, with inflation running at 11.1 per cent, there’s no escaping the truth that no matter how hard we squeeze our eyes and ‘Believe’ in this coming Christmas, much like Kevin in Home Alone, when we open them, we’ll still be facing a hard truth - a more costly Christmas than before. I believe the nation will reward those brands that not only offer escapism but crucially also help them fulfil their own personal quests this Christmas - finding affordable ways to bring the spirit of Christmas home to their loved ones.

James Parnum, head of planning at Mediacom

If advertising is a mirror on society, then this Christmas is reflecting back the best side of ourselves. And in the post-pandemic and financially challenging times we face currently, who can blame them?

But advertising doesn’t always need to be gritty and earnest, it can and should be optimistic and joyful, and that’s what we have in this year’s crop of Christmas adverts. Oodles of joy to be seen and heard; whether they be joyful Hollywood homages (Asda, Aldi), literally standing up for joy to happen this year (Tesco, Boots), the joy of getting the last pigs in blankets (Waitrose), or even the joy in the exclusive Men’s Football World Cup x Christmas collaboration (Nike, Sports Direct, Paddy Power). And lastly, the joyful art of the epic Christmas rug pull, be it through the gift of – fostering (John Lewis), snow globes (Amazon)… or, your children (Heathrow, McDonald’s).

Often, some smart-ass media planner like me will pull out the fact that the ‘ads aren’t as entertaining as the television’. According to TGI, only a quarter of the nation agree with this statement these days. But maybe… just maybe, this year’s much needed injection of optimism and joy will help entertain the whole nation. Heaven knows we need it right now.

Jo Arden, chief strategy officer at Ogilvy

Christmas ads are never a reflection of what the country is feeling now right now; even the smartest of strategist could not have planned for the year we have had between briefing and launch. They are, at best, a hedged bet on what the mood might be. And if that bet was ‘confused’ then collectively brands have nailed it. There’s a bunch of stuff which is trying to be John Lewis (including, weirdly, John Lewis); some valiant attempts to establish distinctive Christmas assets (bad luck Barbour who’s asset, Paddington Bear will never cue anything now but Her late Majesty); and some cop-outs by way of Christmas movies remade. There is some commendably light touch on price and value – TK Maxx balances buying nice gifts with not breaking the bank.

There’s a bit of weird advertising talking to advertising which – Sky has a pop at the JohnLewisification of Christmas ads, as does Lidl (I think, it was all a bit meta). It’ll be interesting to see how both land in the real world.

The ads that are the most successful are those which reflect back a Christmas we can relate to; the well-observed minutiae which reflect a common experience. Tesco’s “when is bin day?” and Argos’ “we’ll need a bigger bowl” will both draw a smile I’m sure.

There is so much pressure to ‘get Christmas right’ that it can be easy for agencies and brands to forget that the mood at Christmas will always be, Christmassy, and we don’t need to make it more worthy than that.