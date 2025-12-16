‘Make Work That Makes You Nervous’: Suntory's Regan Clarke on Creative Bravery

In recognition of the power of sport and tying it to her lifelong views on alcohol during social occasions, Clarke is steering a modern strategy to build awareness and trial of Suntory Global Spirit’s whiskey portfolio with another of America’s most passionate past times - supporting their teams through the good and the bad times. As a marketer, she is the living embodiment of ‘Just Do It’.

The world of marketing according to Regan Clarke

What makes a good agency partner?

Communication is number one. Two - depending on what type of agency is - there's always, different parts of how you can think about this, but ultimately, work that is grounded in the consumer from an agency standpoint, grounded in the strategy, and then from an output standpoint, really. I always tell my team, ‘You want to see work that makes you a little nervous’. That really pushes the boundaries. That can come up in many different ways, but work that is designed and able to really raise the bar, and agencies who seek that and want to deliver that based on a strong insight - a strong strategy to get to that kind of work.

And then ongoing communication. You have got to be able to communicate, because you have to be on the same page as the agency partner. And that also comes from the brand side. It's two-way street being a good brand partner and having a good agency relationship. It's on both of us to basically come to the table and have the right expectations and the right discussions throughout the journey.

What would you say has been your boldest creative play?

I think about Jim Beam and ‘The Seven Stages of Defeat’, I'll tell you why. I think it was one of the boldest, creative plays for Jim Beam. So - the big game, AKA the Super Bowl, is probably the most watched sporting event in the US. Last year, more than 191 million people watched it. It's a place where many brands show up. So our brief was; How do you show up in a disruptive way that will resonate and break through with consumers knowing that you're probably not going to be on air for a big game spot? Oftentimes brands run their commercial, they get in the roundup, and that’s a known. So the brief was; ‘Let's do it in a disruptive way’.

Coming on TV during the big game is actually not part of the repertoire. How do you show up and make Jim Beam relevant when you have when you're not an official partner of the league? And coming back with the idea of ‘Seven Stages of Defeat’, which is grounded in such a strong insight around loss, was actually a really big deal, and bold, if you think about what's going on during the football season. The fact that 95 per cent of football fans will experience the same thing, that one thing, which is a loss during the season, and then how do you take that loss, reframe it and bring people together to say, ‘Here's the next season’? And that feeling of essentially ‘family-found’ during moments that can be anxious or tough, etc - that was pretty bold. Most of the time, messages around that are much positive. And it was a positive message, but going in a different direction. But it was taking something that you could see as being potentially negative and actually turning into a positive. And that, when you think about the space and you think about consumers, was actually pretty bold for the occasion.

What is feeding your imagination lately?

All the collaborations that are happening out in the wild, everywhere, brands that inspire me, that are in that space, and just because, when you think about what they're doing, they're finding new ways to show up and be relevant for consumers.

So for me, I'm really inspired by how Crocs continues to show up with their different collaborations. Everything from where they started with [Justin] Bieber , all the way through to DC and Batman Crocs - they've done so many different things for a product that functionally is quite accessible and utilitarian. They're comfortable, and they started when people were on their feet all day. So that for me - I'm always looking at what is the latest collaboration that's unexpected, that are bringing people together in new and interesting and disruptive ways, because it goes back to consumers not having a lot of attention and having a lot of choice.

What would be your advice when developing a strong creative brief?

It goes back to the consumer insight. That is the most important thing. So to me, without a strong insight, backed by a strong strategy, without that, you will not get the best creative. When we do our creative briefs, and I work with the team on this, we sweat the insight, making sure it's sharp, it's tight and it's really, really precise. I gave you the example of the Jim Beam, Big Game work. The reason that work was so successful was because it was grounded in an extraordinarily strong insight around that occasion and around fans. Jim Beam was all about fandom and understanding fans within sports and what makes them tick and what drives them, and that spirit of contagious connection, we like to call it. And so that was the insight that made ‘The Seven Stages of Defeat’ as strong as it was from a creative standpoint. And so all of our creative briefs have to start with a strong insight and strategy around that. For our consumer, without that, your creative is not going to do the job you need it to do in a world where, when you think about media dollars, 50 per cent of effectiveness is driven by your creative.

What frustrates you most as a marketer?

I'm kind of a glass half full person. Frustration is not a pain point for me. I think for me, it's trying to get it all done. That's what I'm always trying to balance. I'm someone who will be walking and I'm like, ‘Oh, we should go do this. It's a great idea. Think about this.’ I'm always ideating. It inspires me. I love to think in that way. So I don't get frustrated, I'll be honest, I kind of get, ‘I'm not gonna be able to do it all. So how do I ruthlessly prioritise?’ Yeah, that for me is a challenge I’m always working through and helping my team.