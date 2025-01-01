The Emerging Trend of Shoppertainment

In the age of social commerce, window shopping happens from a consumer’s couch.

From the comfort of our homes, we now have access to every product and brand in the world. Without leaving our desks we can discover, research, watch product demos, interact with brands, and even through augmented reality try out items on our mobile devices.

Social commerce, unlike e-commerce, is uniquely collaborative offering a two-way conversation between brand and consumer with customers creating content for their communities.

Driving awareness and desire to purchase products has also evolved through the creator economy as word-of-mouth spreads instantly creating interest and FOMO among consumers. It is reaching people within their niche areas of interest where advertisers can actively seek out and distribute content that feels personal to them.

And mobile continues to offer significant opportunity for brands with 92 billion pounds spent on mobile devices in 2023 and 55 million active social media users in Britain alone.

"We are a nation of shoppers - the third largest e-commerce market after China and the United States," reveals Marina Michelson, business director, social content specialist for EssenceMediacom. "In particular, mobile offers a significant opportunity for the UK market... globally over half of consumers want to shop over platforms. In the UK there are 55 million active social media users, meaning there is an appetite for this type of shopping."

Introducing Shoppertainment

The way selling through social media works, and why the creator content is well placed to take it forward, is that it blends ecommerce and entertainment to engage consumers and drive sales.

As with all media, competitors will vie for attention, awareness and time from their desired audience, and social platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Pinterest, Snapchat and even X (yes still) to name a few are at war for users. They each have their merit to different people, and they are all now using video content in some shape and form to produce entertainment.

That is key to the growth of social commerce but which one will come out on top?

There are also various solutions to engage with consumers. Perhaps set to become the norm is livestream shopping - QVC for young people where influencers showcase and demo products and push buyers to the client or brand's site to purchase directly.

Another useful method of showcasing products, especially fashion or cosmetics, is through the use of augmented reality (AR) or virtual reality (VR) tools such as Virtual Try On, an AI solution/ AR lens that allows users to visualise what a piece of clothing or accessory might look like worn by them through the use of an AR filter on their phone. This can also be used for testing out whether a piece of furniture looks good in a particular space within a household before purchase.

Or a retailer may turn to gamification which taps into the game playing habits of the majority of the majority of the Gen Z audience. That could manifest as a ranking list of the most loyal players, or extend to brand loyalty schemes and interactive challenges for engagement.

"Social commerce is uniquely collaborative. It is a two-way conversation between brand and customer and your customers are out there creating content for their own communities," says