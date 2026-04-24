The Challenge of Leadership In Testing Times

“One of the most important jobs of a leader is to make people feel optimistic about the future.” — Scott Kirby, CEO, United Airlines. It’s a pointed comment from the airline boss during an interview with McKinsey released this month , landing at a moment that feels anything but coincidental, not long after the consultancy published the results of a survey on leadership.

While the timing might not have been intentional, it is certainly an opportune reminder for all business bosses who will uniformly be impacted by the geopolitical maelstrom the world currently faces and its long-term ramifications.

And tough times are certainly ahead. According to new data from the WFA’s latest Global Risk Barometer , more than 90 per cent of senior marketers and policy leaders see the business environment as less predictable and riskier than 12 months ago. That has resulted in almost all senior executives (97 per cent) feeling budget scrutiny is now “heavier” on them, meaning a move to focus on immediate objectives over long-term strategic planning from the majority, alongside growing board-level pressure to develop formal risk mitigation strategies and actions.

Agency bosses know what that means. Budgets tightening and their own revenues impacted. Again. But that cannot be allowed to seep through to their people where avoidable. Leaders must project optimism even when they don’t feel it, especially then.

It’s in times of crisis when CEOs really earn their corn — or at least prove their value not just to the board and shareholders, but to the teams who will turn to them for direction and, just as importantly, encouragement. That’s no small ask. Business leaders are human too (mostly) and so either see light ahead or may need to borrow some positivity to keep their people from yielding to natural cynicism entirely.

Whatever the truth is behind the velvet curtain or the boardroom door, it’s a moment to show strength and confidence without coming across naïve. A thin line to walk. In the creative sector this is especially true as it involves a wide range of personalities who skew towards sociable and empathetic (in theory), and so could be especially vulnerable to negativity.

That leads to creative teams pushing ideas too hard, stress and anxiety across account teams, mistakes seeping through, and a lack of momentum — a slow, silent drag on output. Not a good look for any service provider. Adland hasn't had it easy for years and will no doubt be weary of another potential long road ahead to return to good old times — but that’s the role they’ve stepped into. Clear and strategic communication is vital — modern leaders need to be storytellers too, not just operators.

There’s a lot to be said for personality and energy at times like this. Look at the success and reversal of fortunes of Publicis Groupe over the last decade — thanks largely to the bravado and self-assuredness of Arthur Sadoun . Not easy to work for, but easy to believe in - as he’s pushed his Power of One vision, leaned into AI before the industry caught on, and now takes big swings that are consistently landing. His boldness has been a catalyst for Publicis’ momentum.

Industry leaders will need to dig deep within to portray calm and control. There will be no shortage of podcasts, books and LinkedIn posts on authenticity offering advice on this front, but really, it’s about finding a voice that leaders are both comfortable with and able to sustain over the long haul — a performance that may help steady the anxiety of those looking upwards.