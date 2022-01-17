Tyger, tyger: let 2022 burn bright

So now we can begin. In the Chinese Zodiac, 2022 is a year of the Tiger - a traditional symbol of strength, exorcising evils and braveness. These are also qualities we all hope to see more of in the coming year. How heartening it has been to see 2022 already get off to a strong start with the news that Goodstuff has become part of the Stagwell group. It’s great to see an independent British agency realise its value, adding greater capabilities and taking its place on the global industry stage… a proper British success story.

Elsewhere, Bartle Bogle Hegarty has drafted in Alex Grieve to become its global chief creative officer, and with responsibility for its London headquarters; Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO has replaced him with Nicholas Hulley and Nadja Lossgott as joint chief creative officers. Grieve is one of the world's most awarded creatives while Hulley and Lossgott have been given the formal recognition that has been hard-earned and forms part of new chief executive Sam Hawkey's mission to reinvigorate the agency. Exciting times.

And whilst the past two years have taught us that making predictions can - because of factors beyond our control - prove to be something of a fool's errand (incidentally 2020 was the year of the Rat - survival, and 2021 the year of the Ox - resilience), it was also heartening to read how the industry, both marketers and agencies, are gearing up for the year ahead in a Creative Salon survey. The battle for talent and the future of work aren't necessarily new topics but they're likely to be thrown into sharper relief still in the coming months. Disruption is another attribute of a year of the Tiger - something that is currently being played out in Westminster - and with predicted disruptions to supply and demand, the need for proving the return on marketing investment will be key.

Many marketers have already made this case and the need for maintaining spend at the "top" of the funnel, rather than just the "bottom", is vital to keeping brands strong and differentiated, as the Boots CMO Pete Markey points out. It's imperative that agencies champion this conversation - not just for the brands themselves but also for their own growth prospects.

For our part, Creative Salon has some clear ambitions for the next twelve months but we will be an even more vigorous, noisy advocate for the power of commercial creativity to drive business growth and our economy. That means supporting our community however we can, showcasing the best work, advising leadership teams, building relationships and creating connections that fuel success. To paraphrase Wole Soyinka, a tiger does not just shout its tigritude, it acts.