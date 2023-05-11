Inclusive workplace with increased sense of belonging: Data from the All in Census 2023

The results of the 2023 All In Census have been published today at the All In Summit, following participation in the study by almost 19,000 practitioners from across the advertising and marketing industries, spanning agencies, media owners, tech companies, and brand marketing teams. It is the largest response yet for the initiative (equating to an investment of £300,000 of the industry’s time and exceeding the 16,000 participating in 2021), making it the largest survey of its kind undertaken by any UK industry.

The analysis - presented by Kantar and supported by UK advertising think tank Credos - shows some progress has been made, with respondents indicating a sense of belonging up 2 percentage points (ppts) to 71 per cent and a presence of negative behaviour down 1 ppts to 15 per cent, with an All In Inclusion Index score of 69 per cent, up 2 ppts since 2021.