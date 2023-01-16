Christian Aid seeks to beat the Monday Blues with a "Beacon of hope"

Goodstuff Communications will take the installation online through a bespoke media partnership with Time Out London. Through their social accounts, Christian Aid will sponsor Time Out’s popular First Look social series which will deliver beautifully shot content of the installation itself through their backstage pass type filming style. Christian Aid will also be the key feature in their “Blue Monday Beaters” listicle - 7 things to do in London to beat the Jan blues this week.

The London agency will also target messaging to relevant communities on Reddit and through Christian Aid’s own channels during the two weeks that the Beacon is live.

In addition to the installation itself, Ocean Outdoor supported Goodstuff with an incredible opportunity in the out-of-home space, where the Beacon of Hope messaging was prominently positioned at ten high-impact sites across the UK from the 2nd January to welcome in the new year and bring hope to the masses. These sites notably included a beacon in its own right - the iconic IMAX in Waterloo - and all designed in the same powerful stain-glass effect to encourage people to feel united by hope, and support the charity’s work.

Al Mills, Joint Executive Creative Director at Impero says: “For most people, January is at best, a dreary aftermath of the festive season. We wanted to create something that would be the antithesis of that, a thing of beauty, light and colour that really demonstrates Christian Aid’s mission to unite people all over the world to bring about change.”

Kimberley Ferguson, Brand Marketing & Creative Lead at Christian Aid adds: “2022 was a tough year for so many people. Following such hardship, it is natural to feel despondent, but we mustn’t give up hope. Christian Aid’s Beacon of Hope is a reminder of what we can achieve when we are united by hope.”

Genevieve Tompkins, Managing Partner at Goodstuff says: “Christian Aid’s brand platform “United by Hope” provides a great opportunity to deliver resonant, relevant campaigns to consumers in key contextual moments. We were delighted to bring the Beacon of Hope campaign to life for Blue Monday in such an impactful way, securing unprecedented media value with support from Ocean Outdoor. “



