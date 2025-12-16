Good Things Are Coming At The Guinness Open Gate Brewery London

The Guinness Open Gate Brewery London launched on December 11 with a host of experiences, including a guided tour with a tasting experience, restaurants, retail stores and a courtyard bar.

To create hype and awareness for the opening, creative agency AMV BBDO has devised a new out-of-home campaign featuring intriguing crops with a fresh, vibrant, and inviting editorial style, designed to invoke curiosity.

The campaign, 'Good Things Are Coming', will be running in various London locations such as Neal Street, Tabernacle Street, Blackfriars, and at the Old Vic theatre.