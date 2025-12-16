Good Things Are Coming At The Guinness Open Gate Brewery London
To promote the opening of Diageo's new London site, AMV BBDO was commissioned to create a launch campaign echoing the brand's 'Good Things Come To Those Who Wait' platform
16 December 2025
The Guinness Open Gate Brewery London launched on December 11 with a host of experiences, including a guided tour with a tasting experience, restaurants, retail stores and a courtyard bar.
To create hype and awareness for the opening, creative agency AMV BBDO has devised a new out-of-home campaign featuring intriguing crops with a fresh, vibrant, and inviting editorial style, designed to invoke curiosity.
The campaign, 'Good Things Are Coming', will be running in various London locations such as Neal Street, Tabernacle Street, Blackfriars, and at the Old Vic theatre.
Across 24 images, the agency has built a varied yet coherent visual world, with the work taking a highly graphic, editorial approach in which stripped-back design and bold photography work hand in hand.
Gráinne Wafer, global director: beer, liqueur & vodka, said: “Guinness is a brand rooted in a 267-year history but always looking forward, and this week’s opening signals the next chapter in the iconic stout’s extraordinary global story. Complementing the Guinness Storehouse in Dublin as Guinness’s definitive brand home, our fourth Open Gate Brewery will continue our commitment of providing new platforms to engage existing fans, welcome new audiences, and celebrate Guinness’ celebrated blend of heritage and innovation.”
Diageo expects to welcome over half a million visitors to the new Covent Garden site in its first year, deepening engagement with loyal Guinness fans, new consumers, and members of the community.