'Simplicity Is The Best Policy' In Wunderman Thompson Hastings Direct Campaign
Wunderman Thompson work launches new brand positioning for the insurance company.
22 April 2021
Wunderman Thompson's new integrated brand campaign For Hastings Direct dramatises the ease and simplicity that the insurance company aims to bring to people's lives by providing them with a great digital experience and great prices.
The campaign uses straightforward language and impactful visuals in a bid to create the tension between simplicity and complexity in a fun and memorable way. The TV spot combines film, illustration and animation and features a man driving alongside his cartoon double as he experiences some of the challenges that life can throw at you. The message is that “Life may be complicated, but Hastings Direct insurance is simple”. Animated characters humanise the brand message, bringing a host of different scenarios to life, as a voiceover contrasts some difficult truths – relationships are messy, fashion is crazy, finding your way is hard, and family life is tricky – with the simplicity of the solutions offered by Hastings Direct.
Finn Walsh, Hastings Digital and Marketing Director said: “Our new brand positioning is a big leap for us, both creatively and as a business. We’re extremely proud of what we’ve achieved with Wunderman Thompson, particularly as it was delivered almost entirely over MS Teams!’
Steve Aldridge, the Chief Creative Officer at Wunderman Thompson, added: “In a hyperbolic category overloaded with mascots, we wanted to remind people of how insurance with Hastings Direct can be simple and straightforward. We use a mix of photography and animation to metaphorically dramatise what happens in the category and in people's lives whilst building an unforgettable brand for Hastings.”
The new brand positioning has also been integrated into commerce. Wunderman Thompson’s commerce team has redefined and redesigned the Hastings car insurance purchasing journey, ensuring the customer experience brings the new brand to life whilst delivering a simpler, faster experience.
Hastings Direct appointed Wunderman Thompson to its business in August 2020 after a competitive pitch, and this is the agency’s first work for the brand.
