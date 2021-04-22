hastings direct

'Simplicity Is The Best Policy' In Wunderman Thompson Hastings Direct Campaign

Wunderman Thompson work launches new brand positioning for the insurance company.

By Creative Salon

22 April 2021

Wunderman Thompson's new integrated brand campaign For Hastings Direct dramatises the ease and simplicity that the insurance company aims to bring to people's lives by providing them with a great digital experience and great prices.

The campaign uses straightforward language and impactful visuals in a bid to create the tension between simplicity and complexity in a fun and memorable way. The TV spot combines film, illustration and animation and features a man driving alongside his cartoon double as he experiences some of the challenges that life can throw at you. The message is that “Life may be complicated, but Hastings Direct insurance is simple”. Animated characters humanise the brand message, bringing a host of different scenarios to life, as a voiceover contrasts some difficult truths – relationships are messy, fashion is crazy, finding your way is hard, and family life is tricky – with the simplicity of the solutions offered by Hastings Direct.

Finn Walsh, Hastings Digital and Marketing Director said: “Our new brand positioning is a big leap for us, both creatively and as a business. We’re extremely proud of what we’ve achieved with Wunderman Thompson, particularly as it was delivered almost entirely over MS Teams!’

Steve Aldridge, the Chief Creative Officer at Wunderman Thompson, added: “In a hyperbolic category overloaded with mascots, we wanted to remind people of how insurance with Hastings Direct can be simple and straightforward. We use a mix of photography and animation to metaphorically dramatise what happens in the category and in people's lives whilst building an unforgettable brand for Hastings.”

The new brand positioning has also been integrated into commerce. Wunderman Thompson’s commerce team has redefined and redesigned the Hastings car insurance purchasing journey, ensuring the customer experience brings the new brand to life whilst delivering a simpler, faster experience.

Hastings Direct appointed Wunderman Thompson to its business in August 2020 after a competitive pitch, and this is the agency’s first work for the brand.

CREDITS

Brand: Hastings Direct

Chief Commercial & Marketing Officer: Jatin Patel 

Digital & Marketing Director: Finn Walsh

 Brand Manager: Luke Goldsmith

Creative Agency: Wunderman Thompson

CCO: Steve Aldridge 

Managing Partner: Natalie Heselton

Creative Director: Chermine Assadian

 Strategy Partner: Isabella Mulholland

Creative: Sara Soares, Maria Leiria 

Account Director: Jack Barber

 Snr Project Manager: Verity de Courcy Norman and Anna Carpenter 

Agency Producer: Greg Nicholls 

Executive Producer: Sonny Botero

Director: MANSON

Production Company: CANADA

Executive Producer/MD: Oscar Romagosa

Executive Producer: Marta Bobic

Head of Production: Alba Barneda

Producer: Davey Ahern

Production Manager: Imogen Rigby

Production Coordinator: Sophie Williams

DoP: Patrick Meller

Motion Control: Mr Moco

Production Designer: Zoe Koperski

Costume Designer: Terri Higgins

Animation and Post-Production: Bliss

Post-Production Producer: Maria Soler Chopo

Art Director and Character Designer: Martí Carós - Sawe

Editor: Estel New Roman

Colourist: ﻿Julia Rossetti

Sound Design: Philip Bolland

Sound Producer: Deborah Whitfield @ Factory

Music Supervision: Tom Kitson @ Soho Music

Voiceover: Naz Osmanoglu

