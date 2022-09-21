Lucky Generals tackles gymtimidation for The Gym Group

The Gym Group’s mission has remained steadfast since 2008: to break down barriers to fitness for all. The brand platform celebrates this company purpose and champions every gym goer with a simple message: “we’re with you”. No matter who you are or where you are on your fitness journey, The Gym Group is on your side with the support and encouragement you need.

Research found that one of the main barriers to fitness is ‘gymtimidation’ – people feeling self-conscious and lacking confidence in the gym. To tackle this, Lucky Generals has created a memorable and amusing music-led idea, featuring supportive tracks that everyone can work out to.

Listen to the track on iTunes; Apple Music; or Spotify.

The first campaign is called ‘Gym Face’ and centres around the simple fact: we’ve all got a gym face. The ‘Gym Face’ song which sits at the heart of the campaign was written by Lucky Generals, recorded by Leland Music and it launches tomorrow (Sept 21) on all music streaming platforms, including Spotify & Apple Music. The unforgettable vocal performance comes from Will Hislop, actor, writer, and stand-up comedian. The music video and additional campaign assets will run across BVOD, radio, DOOH, social and owned channels.

The films were produced by Biscuit Filmworks and directed by the Spirit-Award nominated duo Jocelyn De Boer & Dawn Luebbe, in their first UK shoot for a British advertising company.

Emily Kortlang, Group Brand and Marketing Director at The Gym Group, said: “Gymtimidation’ is a very real issue, particularly for women, as 1-in-3 non-gymgoers say they would feel out of place in the gym. We’re determined to reassure the nation that we understand their fears and will be there to support and cheer them on in their fitness journey – our whole group is behind them. We’re proudly mass market; but low-cost no longer needs to mean low quality and we wanted to reflect this confidence in our offering within the campaign. We needed a creative agency who would be up for challenging category norms. Lucky Generals is the perfect partner for us, and we are very proud of the firepower that is Gym Face.”

Danny Hunt, Creative Director at Lucky Generals, said: “We're with you’ is a big idea that is going to show people that The Gym Group will do whatever it takes to support you on your fitness journey. Starting with making gyms a bit less intimidating. Tonally, we decided the best way to stand out in what can sometimes be a cold and intimidating category is to be honest, insightful and to say things with a smile. Or, in this case, with a Gym Face...”

Campaign credits:

Brand: The Gym Group

Group Brand & Marketing Director: Emily Kortlang

Head of MarCom: Chris Jackson

Creative Agency: Lucky Generals

Production Company: Biscuit

Directors: Jocelyn DeBoer & Dawn Luebbe

Producer: Blair Smith

Editor: Darren Baldwin (Final Cut)

Post Production: Black Kite Studios

Post Production Producer: Jade Denne

Sound Design: Grand Central Recording Studios

Sound Engineer: Munzie Thind

Music: Leland Music