Mindful Chef Puts The Joy Of Healthy Cooking Back Into Meal Kits

Layout draws inspiration from premium cookbooks and food magazines. Simple grid structures, intentional negative space and structural elements like column lines and page-edge highlights create a sense of pace and nourishment. The layouts handle information-heavy content and bold visual stories with equal clarity, ensuring the brand world feels high-quality, modern and grounded in real food culture.

A set of sculptural graphic textures adds a final layer of craft, treating ingredients as artistic forms. Used sparingly, these textures reinforce the brand’s appreciation for provenance, mindful preparation and the pleasure of high-quality food.

A new tone of voice completes the refresh by bridging the gap between Mindful Chef’s chefs and its customers, positioning the home cook as the protagonist. The language celebrates ingredients, the joy of good health and elevates everyday cooking with warmth and confidence.

The established logo takes on two new roles: an immersive sign-off within stories and imagery, where it is rotated five degrees and bleeds gently off the edge of the frame to create a final moment of connection between chef and customer; and a classic bottom-right signature, allowing the food itself to lead. Across both applications, the logo becomes a confident badge of authenticity and trust, reinforcing the brand’s emphasis on high-quality cooking grounded in real provenance.

The refreshed brand world feels premium while staying warm, human and rooted in day-to-day reality. Mother Design’s ambition was to translate this platform into a modern, distinctive and elevated brand world – one that reflects Mindful Chef’s belief that healthy eating should feel inspiring, pleasurable and genuinely desirable, and that places health and quality at the centre of every touchpoint.

The refreshed brand world is rolling out across Mindful Chef’s website, magazine, packaging including delivery boxes, social channels, email and wider digital touchpoints, following its introduction in the Telegraph.

Mary Rochester Gearing, Chief Marketing Officer, Mindful Chef, said: “Mindful Chef was created to help people eat well and live better. This refresh renews that ambition, placing joy, warmth and chef-quality at the centre of its expression. The new brand world celebrates our ingredients, elevates our home cooks, and reflects the care that goes into making dinner from scratch. Mother Design has helped us reassert what Mindful Chef stands for: health, quality and real food.”

Annabel Engels, Managing Director, Mother Design, added: “This refresh arrives at a crucial moment for Mindful Chef and the category as a whole. The new brand world brings clarity, distinction and a renewed sense of craft, helping Mindful Chef stand out in culture while staying true to its mission of inspiring healthy living.”

Jo Tulej, Creative Director, Mother Design, concluded: “For a lot of people, being able to cook something nourishing for themselves is precious, and this refresh puts that feeling at the heart of the brand. Our work brings together everything people love about Mindful Chef: chef-quality produce, joyful cooking moments and the pleasure of eating well. From typography to photography to the refreshed colour palette, every element has been crafted to celebrate the art of healthy living. It’s been a privilege to help shape a brand that people feel proud to cook with.”