Publicis Annual Wishes Raises Awareness Of HPV

Despite the fact that 80 per cent of all adults will contract HPV at some point in their lives, for far too long cancers related to this virus have been hidden, shushed, stigmatized. They have therefore become a pervasive silent killer.

This is a particularly personal theme for Publicis Groupe CEO Arthur Sadoun, diagnosed and treated for HPV-related cancer earlier this year.

HPV is linked to a significant rise in cancers in both men and women, despite the availability of a highly effective vaccine. While some countries have made vaccination of young people against the virus a top priority, awareness remains relatively low across the wider population.

Joining Maurice and Arthur in this year’s Wishes is special guest Michael Douglas, who also went through HPV-related cancer, to encourage everyone at Publicis, and hopefully beyond, to protect themselves and their loved ones from this preventable illness.

Publicis Groupe’s 2023 Wishes film was created by Le Truc, in partnership with Prodigious.