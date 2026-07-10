Škoda Revels Its 500-million-year-old brand character ‘Ichy’

Ichy has been brought to life and designed by Untold Studios in London to be distinctive, charming and full of personality. His journey, directed by Sam Brown, tells the story of never-ending curiosity, the search for comfort, and inner confidence.

Set in a prehistoric world, we follow Ichy as he moves boldly and with a sense of curiosity through a new world. He is unfazed by the dangers and trepidations; a nearby eruption can’t stop his swagger and strut, which is set to Aim & YZ’s “Ain’t got time to waste”. Following his journey, we are taken through a time-lapse sequence, which propels us into the present day in the blink of an eye.

We land on a modern family enjoying the spacious interior of the all-new electric Peaq, drawing a direct parallel between Ichy's search for comfort on land and the comfort found in Škoda's latest generation of vehicles. By connecting these two moments across half a billion years, the campaign celebrates the enduring curiosity that drives us all to seek new heights of comfort and finds the answer in the Škoda Peaq.

The global campaign, created by AMV BBDO, and is live across TV, digital, OOH and social globally.

Meredith Kelly, Global Head of Marketing for Škoda, said: “Peaq is Škoda’s new flagship; the most beautiful car we have ever made, so the story had to showcase this bold statement. Going back 500 million years to find the first spark of comfort on land felt right. Progress always starts with someone brave enough to try something new.

Guy Hobbs, ECD, AMV BBDO, said: “Peaq is a proud moment for Škoda. It takes the brand to new heights, so we wanted the work to do the same. To take comfort somewhere more emotional. Into confidence, curiosity and exploration.”

CREDITS

Chief Client and Business Officer: Katy Wright

Deputy Chief Strategy Officer: Ben Jaffe

Creative President: Owen Lee

Executive Creative Director: Ben Edwards & Guy Hobbs

Client Services Director: Joe Pirrie

Global Business Lead: Kelly StLawrence

Account Director: Mason Cooksley

Account Manager: Nikita Ghai

Snr. Strategy Director: Tom Lindo

Senior Creative: Giovanni Greco

Head of Art: Jack Walker

Producer: Rachael Clarke

Production Company: Untold Studio

Production Company: Rouge Films

Track: Aim feat YZ ‘Ain’t Got Time to Waste’

Music supervision: 12 Decibels

Production Company - Rogue Films

Director - Sam Brown

Producer - Polly Ruskin

MD / EP - Kate Taylor

Production Manager - Fran Resteghini

DOP - Sebastian Blenkov

1st AD - Rob Blishen

Service company - Virtual Films

EP - Scott Horan

Producer - Joan Garcia

Edit - Tenthree

Editor - Eve Ashwell

MD/Producer - Ed Hoadley

Factory Audio:

Audio Post-Production: Factory Studios

Creative Director (Audio): Anthony Moore

Sound Designer: Andy Isaias

Audio Producer: Max Doran-Bown

Senior Audio Producer: Olivia Endersby

VFX Studio:old Studios

Executive Director: Ian Berry

Producer: Larisa Covaciu

Line Producer: Zuzanna Drozdz

Creative Director: Ben Cronin

VFX Supervisors: Alex Grey and Sam Driscoll

Animation Supervisor: Suvi Jokiniemi

DMP Supervisor: Cameron Johnson

Leads: Jinhui Wang and Julian Johnson

VFX Artists:

Abhishek Changkakoty, Ahmed Saady, Alberto Lara, Alison Phillips, Ananda PM, Andrew Cook, Angela Bernardo, Ankur Arora, Anthony Koson, Antoine Mariez, Arijit Ghosh, Avinash Savant, Bhavesh Budhkar, Claudio Quarra Sacco, Evan Roberts, Dinesh Reddy, Ed Turvey, Felix Marrington-Reeve, Francesca Guarino, Francesca McCall, Jakkam Santosh, James Primhak, Jiyoung Lee, Kalaiarasu P, Kapil Rana, Kim Ranzani, Kshitij Jangir, Lukas Gecas, Luke Warpus, Madivadanatamilpariday Ramamoorthy, Manjunath R, Manoj Ravi, Marco Capellazzi, Olivier Ballast, Oliver Auguszt, Parineeta Jaiswal, Philippe Moine, Pramod Dwivedi, Prajeesh E, Shivani Shah, Silvia Bartoli, Sumitha D, Therese Vildefall, Tom Nagy, Tom Pegg

Online: Dave Rose, Nick Sze, Pete Hughes, Warren Gebhardt

Colourist: Hannibal Lang

Colour Producer: Hannah George