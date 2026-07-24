Skoda SHHHKODA

Škoda put the ‘Shhh’ into Škoda

Created by Leo UK, the campaign transforms the háček above the Š into a creative device

By Creative Salon

24 July 2026

Leo UK and Škoda UK are putting the spotlight on one of the brand's most distinctive yet overlooked features in new campaign, 'Šhhhkoda'.

Building on Škoda's playful brand platform, the campaign transforms the háček above the Š into a creative device across TV, OOH, print, social, PR, influencer activity and partnerships.

The campaign is based on a simple observation: the first thing most people do when they hear the correct pronunciation of Škoda is smile, repeat it and draw out the "shhhhh".

The 60-second hero film follows the chain reaction that unfolds when people hear "Šhhhkoda" for the first time, passing the pronunciation from person to person. Supported by 30 and 6-second cutdowns, the film introduces "Šmart", "Špacious" and "Štylish", playful twists on the brand's name that reappear throughout the wider campaign.

Across Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and LinkedIn, feature-led films, trend-inspired content and automotive edits demonstrate the clever practical features, storage solutions, spaciousness and design of models across the Škoda range.

Large-scale OOH executions exaggerate the brand's accent mark with an extended "Šhhhhhhhhhh", whilst transforming the brand's key messages into "Šhhmart", "Šhhpacious" and "Šhhtylish". The campaign extends into a major Waterloo station takeover, Elizabeth Line escalator ribbon placements and further digital installations, where "Šhhhh" stretches across screens, sites and station environments. Media planning and buying was handled by PHD.

  • Skoda SHHHKODA OOH

The device also appears in moments where silence is expected. From cinema to Škoda's sponsorship of ITV Showcase Drama, and even in the stands at major sporting events, the campaign uses the extended "Šhhhh" to politely hush audiences while drawing attention to the brand. The idea also runs through a series of bespoke ITVX idents, with linear TV idents due to follow later this year.

Graham Lakeland, Creative Director, Leo UK, said: " Great creative gives people a reason to join in. The challenge with our ‘Šhhhkoda’ campaign wasn’t just to tell people the brand is smart, spacious and stylish; it was to find an idea that would make those qualities culturally memorable. By turning the pronunciation of Škoda into a national talking point, we’ve created a campaign that invites participation and proves that sometimes the smallest detail can start the biggest conversations”

Kirsten Stagg, Marketing Director, Škoda UK, said: "The Š has always been part of our identity, but we've never really given it centre stage before. The campaign allows us to celebrate an authentic part of our Czech heritage while creating something playful, memorable and unmistakably Škoda which provides us with a springboard to establish that our cars are "Šmart", "Špacious" and "Štylish". 

CREDITS

CAMPAIGN TITLE: Šhhhkoda

CLIENT: Škoda UK

MARKETING DIRECTOR: Kirsten Stagg

BRAND & PERFORMANCE MARKETING MANAGER: Peter McLeod

BRAND MARKETING MANAGER: Rhidian Taylor 

MAIN CAMPAIGN

ADVERTISING AGENCY: Leo UK

(OUTGOING) CHIEF CREATIVE OFFICER: Mark Elwood

(INCOMING) CHIEF CREATIVE OFFICER: Andrew Long

CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Graham Lakeland

CREATIVE TEAM: Jas Nandoo & Georgette Fischer

DESIGNER: Reiss Butler

PLANNING PARTNER: Henry Gray

MANAGING PARTNER: Liam Hopkins

SENIOR ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Tegwen Tucker

ACCOUNT MANAGER: Charley Fryers

AGENCY PRODUCER: Lou Pegg

MEDIA BUYING AGENCY: PHD

CLIENT PARTNER: Tom Sheppey

STRATEGY DIRECTOR: Tom Quinton

PLANNING DIRECTOR: Alastair Beardmore

PRODUCTION COMPANY: Anonymous Content

DIRECTOR: Patrick Daughters

EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: Tor Fitzwilliams

PRODUCER: Trent Simpson

DOP: Suzie Levelle

EDITOR: Ben Campbell @ The Quarry 

POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: Black Kite Studios

AUDIO POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: Phil Bolland @ Sine Audio

SOUND: Sine Audio Post Production

SOUND ENGINEER: Phil Bolland

SOUND PRODUCER: Aishah Amodu

PHOTOGRAPHER: Scott Cross

ITV SHOWCASE DRAMA IDENTS

ADVERTISING AGENCY: Leo UK

(OUTGOING) CHIEF CREATIVE OFFICER: Mark Elwood

(INCOMING) CHIEF CREATIVE OFFICER: Andrew Long

CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Graham Lakeland

CREATIVE TEAM: Anna Wilkins & Clementina de Ruiter

PLANNING PARTNER: Henry Gray

MANAGING PARTNER: Liam Hopkins

SENIOR ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Tegwen Tucker

ACCOUNT MANAGER: Charley Fryers

AGENCY PRODUCER: Amber Fahrner

PRODUCTION COMPANY: Tantrum Productions

DIRECTOR: Stephen Pipe

PRODUCER: Will Waters

PRODUCTION MANAGER: Maureen O’Sullivan

DOP: Patrick Meller

1st AD: Paul McCann

EDITOR : Matt Chodan @ Gorilla Editors 

POST PRODUCER: Toby Abbott @ Square Peg

COLOURIST: Caroline Morin 

ONLINE: Andy Brown

SOUND: Arge (Ian Hargest) 

SOUND PRODUCER: Sian Hagan

MEDIA BUYING AGENCY: PHD

CLIENT PARTNER: Tom Sheppey

STRATEGY DIRECTOR: Tom Quinton

ASSOCIATE PLANNING DIRECTOR: Lucy Arbis

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