Škoda put the ‘Shhh’ into Škoda

Leo UK and Škoda UK are putting the spotlight on one of the brand's most distinctive yet overlooked features in new campaign, 'Šhhhkoda'.

Building on Škoda's playful brand platform, the campaign transforms the háček above the Š into a creative device across TV, OOH, print, social, PR, influencer activity and partnerships.

The campaign is based on a simple observation: the first thing most people do when they hear the correct pronunciation of Škoda is smile, repeat it and draw out the "shhhhh".