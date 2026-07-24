Škoda put the ‘Shhh’ into Škoda
Created by Leo UK, the campaign transforms the háček above the Š into a creative device
24 July 2026
Leo UK and Škoda UK are putting the spotlight on one of the brand's most distinctive yet overlooked features in new campaign, 'Šhhhkoda'.
Building on Škoda's playful brand platform, the campaign transforms the háček above the Š into a creative device across TV, OOH, print, social, PR, influencer activity and partnerships.
The campaign is based on a simple observation: the first thing most people do when they hear the correct pronunciation of Škoda is smile, repeat it and draw out the "shhhhh".
The 60-second hero film follows the chain reaction that unfolds when people hear "Šhhhkoda" for the first time, passing the pronunciation from person to person. Supported by 30 and 6-second cutdowns, the film introduces "Šmart", "Špacious" and "Štylish", playful twists on the brand's name that reappear throughout the wider campaign.
Across Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and LinkedIn, feature-led films, trend-inspired content and automotive edits demonstrate the clever practical features, storage solutions, spaciousness and design of models across the Škoda range.
Large-scale OOH executions exaggerate the brand's accent mark with an extended "Šhhhhhhhhhh", whilst transforming the brand's key messages into "Šhhmart", "Šhhpacious" and "Šhhtylish". The campaign extends into a major Waterloo station takeover, Elizabeth Line escalator ribbon placements and further digital installations, where "Šhhhh" stretches across screens, sites and station environments. Media planning and buying was handled by PHD.
The device also appears in moments where silence is expected. From cinema to Škoda's sponsorship of ITV Showcase Drama, and even in the stands at major sporting events, the campaign uses the extended "Šhhhh" to politely hush audiences while drawing attention to the brand. The idea also runs through a series of bespoke ITVX idents, with linear TV idents due to follow later this year.
Graham Lakeland, Creative Director, Leo UK, said: " Great creative gives people a reason to join in. The challenge with our ‘Šhhhkoda’ campaign wasn’t just to tell people the brand is smart, spacious and stylish; it was to find an idea that would make those qualities culturally memorable. By turning the pronunciation of Škoda into a national talking point, we’ve created a campaign that invites participation and proves that sometimes the smallest detail can start the biggest conversations”
Kirsten Stagg, Marketing Director, Škoda UK, said: "The Š has always been part of our identity, but we've never really given it centre stage before. The campaign allows us to celebrate an authentic part of our Czech heritage while creating something playful, memorable and unmistakably Škoda which provides us with a springboard to establish that our cars are "Šmart", "Špacious" and "Štylish".
CREDITS
CAMPAIGN TITLE: Šhhhkoda
CLIENT: Škoda UK
MARKETING DIRECTOR: Kirsten Stagg
BRAND & PERFORMANCE MARKETING MANAGER: Peter McLeod
BRAND MARKETING MANAGER: Rhidian Taylor
MAIN CAMPAIGN
ADVERTISING AGENCY: Leo UK
(OUTGOING) CHIEF CREATIVE OFFICER: Mark Elwood
(INCOMING) CHIEF CREATIVE OFFICER: Andrew Long
CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Graham Lakeland
CREATIVE TEAM: Jas Nandoo & Georgette Fischer
DESIGNER: Reiss Butler
PLANNING PARTNER: Henry Gray
MANAGING PARTNER: Liam Hopkins
SENIOR ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Tegwen Tucker
ACCOUNT MANAGER: Charley Fryers
AGENCY PRODUCER: Lou Pegg
MEDIA BUYING AGENCY: PHD
CLIENT PARTNER: Tom Sheppey
STRATEGY DIRECTOR: Tom Quinton
PLANNING DIRECTOR: Alastair Beardmore
PRODUCTION COMPANY: Anonymous Content
DIRECTOR: Patrick Daughters
EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: Tor Fitzwilliams
PRODUCER: Trent Simpson
DOP: Suzie Levelle
EDITOR: Ben Campbell @ The Quarry
POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: Black Kite Studios
AUDIO POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: Phil Bolland @ Sine Audio
SOUND: Sine Audio Post Production
SOUND ENGINEER: Phil Bolland
SOUND PRODUCER: Aishah Amodu
PHOTOGRAPHER: Scott Cross
ITV SHOWCASE DRAMA IDENTS
ADVERTISING AGENCY: Leo UK
(OUTGOING) CHIEF CREATIVE OFFICER: Mark Elwood
(INCOMING) CHIEF CREATIVE OFFICER: Andrew Long
CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Graham Lakeland
CREATIVE TEAM: Anna Wilkins & Clementina de Ruiter
PLANNING PARTNER: Henry Gray
MANAGING PARTNER: Liam Hopkins
SENIOR ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Tegwen Tucker
ACCOUNT MANAGER: Charley Fryers
AGENCY PRODUCER: Amber Fahrner
PRODUCTION COMPANY: Tantrum Productions
DIRECTOR: Stephen Pipe
PRODUCER: Will Waters
PRODUCTION MANAGER: Maureen O’Sullivan
DOP: Patrick Meller
1st AD: Paul McCann
EDITOR : Matt Chodan @ Gorilla Editors
POST PRODUCER: Toby Abbott @ Square Peg
COLOURIST: Caroline Morin
ONLINE: Andy Brown
SOUND: Arge (Ian Hargest)
SOUND PRODUCER: Sian Hagan
MEDIA BUYING AGENCY: PHD
CLIENT PARTNER: Tom Sheppey
STRATEGY DIRECTOR: Tom Quinton
ASSOCIATE PLANNING DIRECTOR: Lucy Arbis