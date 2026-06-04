Tesco quality around the corner

Tesco Puts Its Food Quality First

'Quality around the corner' by BBH London shows the lengths the brand goes to for the finest produce

By Creative Salon

04 June 2026

Tesco and BBH London have launched a new campaign spotlighting the care Tesco takes to bring the highest quality foods from around the world to your local store around the corner.

The ‘Quality Around the Corner’ campaign aims to reinforce the quality of Tesco’s food and highlight the sourcing and care taken by the grocer to bring delicious products to the nation.

We see Tesco Finest Mesquite, Beech & Oak Wood Smoked Salmon from the Shetland Islands of Scotland; Tesco Finest 20 Month Matured Parma Ham from the Emilia Romagna region of Italy, expertly salted and traditionally dry cured by a family run business with nine generations of expertise; and Tesco Finest Cave Aged Goats Cheese from the caves of the West Country, complete with a mountain goat in the bagging area.

The campaign highlights that, at a time when people are choosing to indulge in restaurant quality meals at home, Tesco products means shoppers never have to compromise. 

Felipe Serradourada Guimaraes, Chief Creative Officer at BBH London & Dublin, said: “The best answer to a brief is to deliver an insight in the most crafted and charming way. ‘Quality Around the Corner’ is just that.” 

Murray Bisschop, UK Marketing Director at Tesco, said: “Quality matters to our customers, and this campaign brings to life the care, expertise and attention that goes into every product on our shelves. From the way we source our ingredients to the standards we hold across our Tesco Finest range, ‘Quality Around the Corner’ shows that exceptional food can be part of every shop at Tesco, whether customers are picking up a few essentials or creating something a little more special at home.” 

‘Quality Around the Corner’ will run across TV (as three 30” films and one hero 60”), VOD, SVOD, OOH, DOOH, press, digital, radio, and social in the UK for three weeks from Monday 1st June. 

The film was directed by Tim Bullock through production company Rogue Films.

Credits:

Client: Tesco 

UK CEO: Ashwin Prasad 

UK Marketing Director: Murray Bisschop 

Head of Marketing: Michael Cocker 

Marketing Campaign Manager: Neil Fynn 

Marketing Campaign Executive: Bruna Lima 

Advertising agency: BBH London 

CCO: Felipe Serradourada Guimarães 

Creative director: Gary McCreadie 

Creatives: Emma Thomas, Ryan Delaney, Lucy Johnstone, Grace Chambers, Kevin Stark Deputy Chief Strategy Officer: Saskia Jones 

Planner/s: Leo O'Mahony 

Client Managing Director: James Rice 

Business Lead: Andrew Connolly, Tori Meadows 

Account directors: Sammy Mendel, Imo Brooks, Keren Jones 

Account manager: Joe Clark, Basty Dodd 

Agency film producer: Sammi Roberts 

Agency assistant film producer: Ted Macdonnell 

Agency print producer: Sarah Tooley 

Media agency: EssenceMediacom 

Production company: Rogue Films 

Director: Tim Bullock 

MD: Kate Taylor 

Producer: Sara Cummins 

Production Manager: Natalie Isaac 

DOP: Patrick Duroux 

Production Designer: Sarah Jenneson 

Stylist: Mr Gammon 

Service Company Slovenia: BAS Productions 

Service Company Scotland: mama 

Casting Director: Brendan McNamara - Beach Casting 

Editor/s: Art Jones @ Work Editorial 

Post Production |1920 

Creative Director/VFX Supervisor | Ludo Fealy 

VFX Supervisor | Jamie Stintson 

VFX Artists | Alejandro Marzo, Andreas Georgiou, Ben Thomas, Chrys Aldred, Haydn McGaw, Ian Copeland, Jim Radford, Loredana Gangemi, Lucas Warren, Matilda Craig, Ragesh R, Rakhahari Ghosh, Robert Lilley, Stalin Balan, Tony Wells, Vishwajeet Nandagawle, Weronika Holak 

Colour | Kai van Beers 

VFX Producer | David Keegan 

VFX Co-Ordinator |Brooke Mowat 

DMP Artist | Adam Leary, Emilis Baltrusaitis, Winnie Choudhary 

Food Stylist: Sal Henley

Food Stylist Assistant: Brenda Parkins-Knight Sound studio: Factory Studios LTD Sound Producer: Emily Thomas 

Sound engineer: Dan Beckwith, Andy Isaias Music Company: Black Sheep Music Photographer: Will Cooper

Share

LinkedIn iconx

Your Privacy

We use cookies to give you the best online experience. Please let us know if you agree to all of these cookies.