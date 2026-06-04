Tesco Puts Its Food Quality First
'Quality around the corner' by BBH London shows the lengths the brand goes to for the finest produce
04 June 2026
Tesco and BBH London have launched a new campaign spotlighting the care Tesco takes to bring the highest quality foods from around the world to your local store around the corner.
The ‘Quality Around the Corner’ campaign aims to reinforce the quality of Tesco’s food and highlight the sourcing and care taken by the grocer to bring delicious products to the nation.
We see Tesco Finest Mesquite, Beech & Oak Wood Smoked Salmon from the Shetland Islands of Scotland; Tesco Finest 20 Month Matured Parma Ham from the Emilia Romagna region of Italy, expertly salted and traditionally dry cured by a family run business with nine generations of expertise; and Tesco Finest Cave Aged Goats Cheese from the caves of the West Country, complete with a mountain goat in the bagging area.
The campaign highlights that, at a time when people are choosing to indulge in restaurant quality meals at home, Tesco products means shoppers never have to compromise.
Felipe Serradourada Guimaraes, Chief Creative Officer at BBH London & Dublin, said: “The best answer to a brief is to deliver an insight in the most crafted and charming way. ‘Quality Around the Corner’ is just that.”
Murray Bisschop, UK Marketing Director at Tesco, said: “Quality matters to our customers, and this campaign brings to life the care, expertise and attention that goes into every product on our shelves. From the way we source our ingredients to the standards we hold across our Tesco Finest range, ‘Quality Around the Corner’ shows that exceptional food can be part of every shop at Tesco, whether customers are picking up a few essentials or creating something a little more special at home.”
‘Quality Around the Corner’ will run across TV (as three 30” films and one hero 60”), VOD, SVOD, OOH, DOOH, press, digital, radio, and social in the UK for three weeks from Monday 1st June.
The film was directed by Tim Bullock through production company Rogue Films.
Credits:
Client: Tesco
UK CEO: Ashwin Prasad
UK Marketing Director: Murray Bisschop
Head of Marketing: Michael Cocker
Marketing Campaign Manager: Neil Fynn
Marketing Campaign Executive: Bruna Lima
Advertising agency: BBH London
CCO: Felipe Serradourada Guimarães
Creative director: Gary McCreadie
Creatives: Emma Thomas, Ryan Delaney, Lucy Johnstone, Grace Chambers, Kevin Stark Deputy Chief Strategy Officer: Saskia Jones
Planner/s: Leo O'Mahony
Client Managing Director: James Rice
Business Lead: Andrew Connolly, Tori Meadows
Account directors: Sammy Mendel, Imo Brooks, Keren Jones
Account manager: Joe Clark, Basty Dodd
Agency film producer: Sammi Roberts
Agency assistant film producer: Ted Macdonnell
Agency print producer: Sarah Tooley
Media agency: EssenceMediacom
Production company: Rogue Films
Director: Tim Bullock
MD: Kate Taylor
Producer: Sara Cummins
Production Manager: Natalie Isaac
DOP: Patrick Duroux
Production Designer: Sarah Jenneson
Stylist: Mr Gammon
Service Company Slovenia: BAS Productions
Service Company Scotland: mama
Casting Director: Brendan McNamara - Beach Casting
Editor/s: Art Jones @ Work Editorial
Post Production |1920
Creative Director/VFX Supervisor | Ludo Fealy
VFX Supervisor | Jamie Stintson
VFX Artists | Alejandro Marzo, Andreas Georgiou, Ben Thomas, Chrys Aldred, Haydn McGaw, Ian Copeland, Jim Radford, Loredana Gangemi, Lucas Warren, Matilda Craig, Ragesh R, Rakhahari Ghosh, Robert Lilley, Stalin Balan, Tony Wells, Vishwajeet Nandagawle, Weronika Holak
Colour | Kai van Beers
VFX Producer | David Keegan
VFX Co-Ordinator |Brooke Mowat
DMP Artist | Adam Leary, Emilis Baltrusaitis, Winnie Choudhary
Food Stylist: Sal Henley
Food Stylist Assistant: Brenda Parkins-Knight Sound studio: Factory Studios LTD Sound Producer: Emily Thomas
Sound engineer: Dan Beckwith, Andy Isaias Music Company: Black Sheep Music Photographer: Will Cooper