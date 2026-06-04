Tesco Puts Its Food Quality First

The campaign highlights that, at a time when people are choosing to indulge in restaurant quality meals at home, Tesco products means shoppers never have to compromise.

Felipe Serradourada Guimaraes, Chief Creative Officer at BBH London & Dublin, said: “The best answer to a brief is to deliver an insight in the most crafted and charming way. ‘Quality Around the Corner’ is just that.”

Murray Bisschop, UK Marketing Director at Tesco, said: “Quality matters to our customers, and this campaign brings to life the care, expertise and attention that goes into every product on our shelves. From the way we source our ingredients to the standards we hold across our Tesco Finest range, ‘Quality Around the Corner’ shows that exceptional food can be part of every shop at Tesco, whether customers are picking up a few essentials or creating something a little more special at home.”

‘Quality Around the Corner’ will run across TV (as three 30” films and one hero 60”), VOD, SVOD, OOH, DOOH, press, digital, radio, and social in the UK for three weeks from Monday 1st June.

The film was directed by Tim Bullock through production company Rogue Films.

Credits:

Client: Tesco

UK CEO: Ashwin Prasad

UK Marketing Director: Murray Bisschop

Head of Marketing: Michael Cocker

Marketing Campaign Manager: Neil Fynn

Marketing Campaign Executive: Bruna Lima

Advertising agency: BBH London

CCO: Felipe Serradourada Guimarães

Creative director: Gary McCreadie

Creatives: Emma Thomas, Ryan Delaney, Lucy Johnstone, Grace Chambers, Kevin Stark Deputy Chief Strategy Officer: Saskia Jones

Planner/s: Leo O'Mahony

Client Managing Director: James Rice

Business Lead: Andrew Connolly, Tori Meadows

Account directors: Sammy Mendel, Imo Brooks, Keren Jones

Account manager: Joe Clark, Basty Dodd

Agency film producer: Sammi Roberts

Agency assistant film producer: Ted Macdonnell

Agency print producer: Sarah Tooley

Media agency: EssenceMediacom

Production company: Rogue Films

Director: Tim Bullock

MD: Kate Taylor

Producer: Sara Cummins

Production Manager: Natalie Isaac

DOP: Patrick Duroux

Production Designer: Sarah Jenneson

Stylist: Mr Gammon

Service Company Slovenia: BAS Productions

Service Company Scotland: mama

Casting Director: Brendan McNamara - Beach Casting

Editor/s: Art Jones @ Work Editorial

Post Production |1920

Creative Director/VFX Supervisor | Ludo Fealy

VFX Supervisor | Jamie Stintson

VFX Artists | Alejandro Marzo, Andreas Georgiou, Ben Thomas, Chrys Aldred, Haydn McGaw, Ian Copeland, Jim Radford, Loredana Gangemi, Lucas Warren, Matilda Craig, Ragesh R, Rakhahari Ghosh, Robert Lilley, Stalin Balan, Tony Wells, Vishwajeet Nandagawle, Weronika Holak

Colour | Kai van Beers

VFX Producer | David Keegan

VFX Co-Ordinator |Brooke Mowat

DMP Artist | Adam Leary, Emilis Baltrusaitis, Winnie Choudhary

Food Stylist: Sal Henley

Food Stylist Assistant: Brenda Parkins-Knight Sound studio: Factory Studios LTD Sound Producer: Emily Thomas

Sound engineer: Dan Beckwith, Andy Isaias Music Company: Black Sheep Music Photographer: Will Cooper