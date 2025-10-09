Waitrose Reimagines Iconic Song 'The One and Only' to celebrate No.1 range expansion

Nathan Ansell, Chief Customer Officer at Waitrose, said: "Our range is the one and only premium range out there for food lovers and it's great that Chesney agrees with us. After the successful remix of S Club's You're My No.1 last year, there was nobody we'd rather work with for the expansion of our Waitrose No.1 range than pop icon Chesney Hawkes. We hope our customers enjoy this fun twist on his renowned anthem, 'The One and Only'."

Chesney Hawkes said: “I’m delighted to have teamed up with Waitrose and their amazing creative teams to work on such a fun and innovative campaign. I’m equally thrilled to have collaborated on the song with Sigala (someone I’ve been a huge admirer of) and hear this fantastic, fresh, and energetic take on something I’ve been so close to for so many years.”

Katie Hunter & Jo Lumb, Co-Founders of Wonderhood Makers, add: “We’re thrilled to be back with another edition of this campaign, and having created such an iconic track. After last year’s success it was only right that we continued to champion the No.1 range with two more cultural icons, and it’s been a joy working with the team on making it happen”.

The broader campaign is supported by OOH ads and radio spots, from Wonderhood Studios, that state ‘Every supermarket has a premium range. But there’s only one No.1 by Waitrose.’ This multi-channel approach all aims to reinforce the Waitrose No.1 range’s positioning as relevant, the Home of Food Lovers, and unmistakably premium.