Waitrose Reimagines Iconic Song 'The One and Only' to celebrate No.1 range expansion
The campaign by Wonderhood Studios sees Chesney Hawkes spot lit in a Waitrose aisle and sampling the new No.1 products
09 October 2025
To mark the expansion of its No.1 range, Waitrose is once again striking the cultural chord by bringing together one of Britain’s most beloved pop icons and one of today’s biggest DJs.
Created by Wonderhood Makers, Chesney Hawkes’ legendary anthem ‘The One and Only’ (spending five weeks at Number 1 in 1991) has been reimagined for 2025 with a brand-new remix by hitmaker Sigala – whose tracks have racked up nearly 5 billion streams globally – making it a track that’s as timeless as it is TikTok-ready. Because when it comes to being No.1, there can only be Waitrose.
The campaign follows the success of last year’s nostalgic campaign where S Club and Jax Jones released a re-imagined remix of ‘You’re My Number One’, to relaunch the own-brand premium range.
The hero film, created and produced by Wonderhood Makers and directed by Gabriella Kingsley, is a premium, stylised music video inspired by the bold, spot-lit art direction of the brand’s ATL creative. Opening with Chesney spotlit in a hyper-real Waitrose aisle, he performs with cameo appearances from TikTok’s favourite Waitrose Partners from Southampton, Saffron Walden and Maidenhead. The action then shifts to a No.1 banquet, where multiple Chesneys sample the range’s finest products, all set to Sigala’s remix. The concept blends music, brand, and talent to create a playful and distinctive celebration of the Waitrose No.1 range.
The social first campaign launches with a full-length music video on YouTube, supported by cutdowns and bespoke assets across TikTok and Meta, including a ‘making of’ video from Sigala.
By tapping into the powerful pull of nostalgia and reframing a classic track for a new generation of food lovers, Waitrose creates a fun and ownable cultural moment around Chesney Hawkes’ enduring hit. The remix ensures the classic tune continues to connect joyfully with all audiences, because as Chesney said, Waitrose is ‘The One and Only’.
Nathan Ansell, Chief Customer Officer at Waitrose, said: "Our range is the one and only premium range out there for food lovers and it's great that Chesney agrees with us. After the successful remix of S Club's You're My No.1 last year, there was nobody we'd rather work with for the expansion of our Waitrose No.1 range than pop icon Chesney Hawkes. We hope our customers enjoy this fun twist on his renowned anthem, 'The One and Only'."
Chesney Hawkes said: “I’m delighted to have teamed up with Waitrose and their amazing creative teams to work on such a fun and innovative campaign. I’m equally thrilled to have collaborated on the song with Sigala (someone I’ve been a huge admirer of) and hear this fantastic, fresh, and energetic take on something I’ve been so close to for so many years.”
Katie Hunter & Jo Lumb, Co-Founders of Wonderhood Makers, add: “We’re thrilled to be back with another edition of this campaign, and having created such an iconic track. After last year’s success it was only right that we continued to champion the No.1 range with two more cultural icons, and it’s been a joy working with the team on making it happen”.
The broader campaign is supported by OOH ads and radio spots, from Wonderhood Studios, that state ‘Every supermarket has a premium range. But there’s only one No.1 by Waitrose.’ This multi-channel approach all aims to reinforce the Waitrose No.1 range’s positioning as relevant, the Home of Food Lovers, and unmistakably premium.
