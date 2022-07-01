New Campaign Traces The Remarkable Journey Of LGBTQ+

The campaign conveys the breadth of LGBTQ+ experiences and milestones, from highlighting the heroic fight by people living with HIV in the worst days of the epidemic, to transgender and gender diverse people leading the effort for greater safety and visibility today.

The end-to-end creative development and production and media strategy was led by a LGBTQ+ team from WPP agencies including BCW, Grey, Hogarth, Landor & Fitch, MediaCom, The&Partnership and VMLY&R.

There will also be a special moment of unity across Pride in London’s event stages in central London on Saturday 2 July, where crowds will be encouraged to show their pride for 50 seconds, whether through joyous celebration, silent reflection or callouts for equal rights.

David Adamson, founder of WPP Unite and deputy H=head of strategy at The&Partnership, said: “WPP Unite is thrilled to have built a campaign that embodies the rallying cry ‘nothing about us without us’. Every part of this campaign – from the creative idea and design to the production and media delivery – was led by people from WPP’s LGBTQ+ community, making it uniquely powerful, insightful and authentic. It celebrates our community’s resilience and successes, asserts our visibility and demands equality for us all. We are proud to share our work with the world, and hope it inspires a new generation of LGBTQ+ rights activists.”

Laura Jordan-Bambach, chief creative officer, Grey London, added: “Seeing an all-queer team from across WPP work together has been incredible: the best and most passionate people from around the network, working in harmony to produce one of the most important Pride campaigns for many years. I’m proud to be a part of it, but even prouder at the unity and creativity of the teams leaning into every challenge to make great work.”

Asad Shaykh, director of marketing and communications at Pride in London, and joint head of strategy at Grey London, concluded: "For this historic moment celebrating 50 years of Pride, we wanted to make history by creating a campaign created entirely by LGBT+ talent for London’s LGBT+ communities, providing them with opportunity, exposure and a platform with #AllOurPride.”