PR Lions: Wins For O2, Heineken, Dove and Xbox

It was a proud moment for VCCP as 'Daisy vs Scammers' picked up a Gold lion in the PR category, plus a Silver lion to match her hair.

Created for O2, the lifelike elderly lady was designed by AI to keep scammers on the phone for as long as possible so that they have less time to respond to real people.

Made in response to research which reveals that 1 in 5 Brits experience a fraud attempt every week, with her cunning tactic Daisy also subverts stereotypes about older people being especially vulnerable to scammers.