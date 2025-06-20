Special Award Lions 2025: WPP Wins Creative Company Prize

The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity named WPP as Creative Company of the Year for 2025.

Having won 168 honours including a Titanium award with Ogilvy’s Vaseline Verified for Unilever, the agency holding company, whose CEO Mark Read has announced his plans to step down at the end of the year, reigned victorious with the top prize.

“Our success at Cannes Lions is a tribute to the extraordinary talent and passion of our people worldwide, and to the clients who entrust us with their brands. It’s also a powerful statement about the central role of creative and media excellence in building brands, shaping culture and driving growth, a principle at the heart of WPP and one I’m very proud to see recognised today. Winning Creative Company of the Year is always a huge honour, but celebrating this achievement with our brilliant people at my last Cannes as CEO makes it doubly special. Congratulations and thank you to everyone who made it happen," said Read.

Creative Company of the Year



1. WPP

2. Omnicom

3. Interpublic Group



Network of the Year



1. DDB Worldwide

2. Ogilvy

3. FCB



Independent Network of the Year



1. Serviceplan Agenturgruppe

2. Rethink

3. Wieden+Kennedy



Agency of the Year



1. Publicis Conseil, Paris, France

2. Africa Creative DDB, São Paulo, Brazil

3. FCB Chicago, United States



Independent Agency of the Year



1. Serviceplan, Munich, Germany

2. Rethink, Toronto, Canada

3. Bear Meets Eagle On Fire, Sydney, Australia



Palme d'Or



1. Revolver, Australia

2. Iconoclast, United States

3. Biscuit Filmworks, United Kingdom



Creative Brand of the Year



1. AXA

2. Dove

3. Vaseline



Agency of the Year by Track



- Agency of the Year | Classic: Africa Creative DDB, São Paulo, Brazil

- Agency of the Year | Craft: FCB Chicago, United States

- Agency of the Year | Engagement: GUT, São Paulo, Brazil

- Agency of the Year | Entertainment: DAVID, New York, United States

- Agency of the Year | Experience: DM9, São Paulo, Brazil

- Agency of the Year | Good: Africa Creative DDB, São Paulo, Brazil

- Agency of the Year | Health: =1 Ogilvy, Shanghai, Mainland China and Ogilvy, Singapore, Singapore

- Agency of the Year | Strategy: Ogilvy UK, London, United Kingdom



Independent Agency of the Year by Track



- Independent Agency of the Year | Classic: Serviceplan, Munich, Germany

- Independent Agency of the Year | Craft: Bear Meets Eagle On Fire, Sydney, Australia

- Independent Agency of the Year | Engagement: Rethink, Toronto, Canada

- Independent Agency of the Year | Entertainment: BigTime Creative Shop, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

- Independent Agency of the Year | Experience: Serviceplan, Munich, Germany

- Independent Agency of the Year | Good: =1 L&C, New York, United States and Serviceplan, Munich, Germany

- Independent Agency of the Year | Health: Artplan, São Paulo, Brazil

- Independent Agency of the Year | Strategy: Rethink, Toronto, Canada

Grand Prix For Good

Elsewhere, the Jury awarded the Grand Prix for Good to ‘The Best Place In The World To Have Herpes’ , for New Zealand Herpes Foundation, by FINCH, Sydney / Motion Sickness, Auckland / NZ Herpes Foundation, Auckland.