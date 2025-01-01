Wonderhood Studios

logo

The only independent creative company where entertainment-makers and brand-builders work side by side.

We create ideas that captivate: whether it’s a prime-time documentary, a scroll-stopping campaign, or a brand experience that gets people talking.

Our work spans advertising, TV, design, CX and social, all crafted to captivate, not just reach.

Because in a world of fragmented feeds and distracted minds, attention isn’t taken. It’s earned. That’s why we don’t just make content. We make work people choose to watch, bold, beautiful, and built to captivate from the first second to the last.

 

Work

Client: British Skin Foundation

Work: Burnable Billboard

Studio: Advertising

Client: National Theatre Live

Work: The Best Seat in the House

Studio: Advertising

Client: Soup Kitchen London

Work: Homeless Delivery

Studio: Advertising

Client: Macmillan

Work: Super Surgeons: A Chance At Life

Studio: Television

Client: V&A

Work: Together, we make it V&A

Studio: Design

Client: Waitrose

Work: No.1

Studio: Makers

