Wonderhood Studios
The only independent creative company where entertainment-makers and brand-builders work side by side.
We create ideas that captivate: whether it’s a prime-time documentary, a scroll-stopping campaign, or a brand experience that gets people talking.
Our work spans advertising, TV, design, CX and social, all crafted to captivate, not just reach.
Because in a world of fragmented feeds and distracted minds, attention isn’t taken. It’s earned. That’s why we don’t just make content. We make work people choose to watch, bold, beautiful, and built to captivate from the first second to the last.
Work
Client: British Skin Foundation
Work: Burnable Billboard
Studio: Advertising
Client: National Theatre Live
Work: The Best Seat in the House
Studio: Advertising
Client: Soup Kitchen London
Work: Homeless Delivery
Studio: Advertising
Client: Macmillan
Work: Super Surgeons: A Chance At Life
Studio: Television
Client: V&A
Work: Together, we make it V&A
Studio: Design
Client: Waitrose
Work: No.1
Studio: Makers