The Machine Won’t Kill Creativity. Cowardice Will

Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity feels like both yesterday and a lifetime ago – such is the pace of our industry. The buzz of the festival may have faded but one conversation hasn’t. If anything, its deepened. What started on stages and spilled into late-night dinners – about AI and creativity – has only grown louder. There’s urgency in the air, and still, not enough clarity.

I spoke about it more than once during the Festival. And like many of you, I've increasingly been thinking less about technology itself and more about our response to it. The anxiety. The excitement. The tension. It’s all valid. But it’s also noisy. So, I’m offering this – not as another prediction or hot take, but as a point of view. A pause. A recalibration if you will.

AI is not a threat to creativity. But it is a mirror. It will reflect exactly what we feed it. And if what we put in is bland, derivative, and safe - what comes out will be even more so.

This is not about a tug of war between man and machine. It’s about meaning versus replication. We can automate process. We cannot automate vision. We cannot automate truth.

The work that stood out at Cannes this year – the kind that moved juries, and the broader industry alike wasn’t clever for the sake of it. It was work that felt grounded in something human and specific. “The Final Copy of Ilon Specht” from McCann for L’Oreal Paris was one such piece. A love letter to the legacy of copywriter Ilon Specht, but also a reflection on identity, belief and the timeless truth that beauty can be a point of view as much as it can be a point of difference. That work didn’t just move people, it moved culture. And yes, it moved the market. It reminded us of what our industry is capable of when we lead with conviction, not convenience.