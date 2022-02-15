Flopsy, Mopsy & Cottontail: Aline Santos' Ode To Creative Renewal

The brilliant innovators in any field - marketing, advertising, writing, film, and indeed science and maths - are the ones with the imagination to see what is or what might be possible. Their creative impulses are mostly very relevant. They are also the most interesting and exciting people to be around.

Aline Santos - Unilever's chief brand officer and chief equity, diversity and inclusion officer - fits the bill.

And the fact that there's an always a fascinating story up her sleeve is definitely her calling card. Rare feats for one marketer to pull off.

So when Aline invited me to the the preview of the Beatrix Potter exhibition at the Victoria & Albert Museum - where she sits on the corporate advisory board - I was ready with my glad rags on. Flopsy, Mopsy, Jemima Puddle-Duck, Cottontail - once upon a time, many a nights spent with my son in their company. As a Brazilian-born global marketer of an FMCG behemoth, what is it about Beatrix Potter or even the V&A Museum that moves Aline?

As much as she's moved by Potter's charming illustrations and her merry book titles, there's a creative renewal energy that possesses her.

Here is a short video of her talking just about that.