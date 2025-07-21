Courage, Craft And Conviction: Annette King's Leadership Legacy

And if Bupa was a pitch full of personal stakes and earned connections, then winning BA back for Ogilvy from BBH was the comeback story. A saga of grit, loss, and relentless determination that your reputation for never walking away from a challenge. Was it the most satisfying new business moment of your career?

Without question. I’ve worked with BA three times at two different agencies. Winning it the first time was incredible. We did brilliant work together. It was a strong, happy relationship. Losing it to BBH really, really hurt. But deciding to win it back was… mad and wonderful. Empowering, but bonkers. The hardest, most relentless work I’ve ever done, but it was ultimately successful. People thought I was crazy. I channelled all the sadness and frustration into that goal. It took three years, which was BA’s procurement cycle. But we didn’t just win back what we’d lost. We won everything.

Are there any tricks you deployed to win them back that you can pass on?

Absolutely. After they left Ogilvy for BBH, we sent them a beautiful book of all the work we’d done. Then we created a bi-monthly newsletter, called ‘On Your Radar’, with ideas, work, inspiration, things to make them smile – mostly from Rory [Sutherland]. We also had a war room wall with an old-school contact strategy that we lived by religiously.

Shelley Lazarus, global CEO of Ogilvy at the time, taught me that: if you’ve still got a key card to get into the clients’ building, there’s still a chance. You just need to walk the corridors. That’s harder now, but the principle holds. Two years in, we won back the social scope and got our key cards back. We were back in the building. We did great work, proved ourselves again, challenged their marketing and agency setup, agitated for a pitch, and when it came, we won it all. So yes, I believe in determination. Whether you’re born with it or decide to have it, it’s essential.

Where does that kind of grit come from?

It’s emotional, personal. It’s about responsibility. It’s about having a great client relationship, a brilliant team. It means jobs. It means momentum. And in this wonderfully competitive business, you’ve got to be stronger than the competition. Even if you’re friends, which I am with many people in this industry, if we’re pitching against each other, I’ll do everything to beat them. And they’ll do the same to me. It’s healthy competition—and it’s what fuels the win. Competitiveness can get misunderstood but I think it’s super healthy if channelled in the right way. It’s how you grow. How you get to Agency of the Year. How you get your team the best bonuses you can. If you’re not competitive, this isn’t the business for you.

It sounds almost militaristic, the way you approach a challenge.

Yes. Someone needs to make the decisions but always with a super tight, small team of brilliant thinkers, doers, and inspirers who are with you. You have to march your way through this business together, focused on the end game. All the successful agencies and leaders have done this in their own individual ways. It rarely happens by accident.

How much of doing that job brilliantly is instinct, and how much is experience?

It’s both. Instinct is essential. I’m not sure you can do it over time if you don’t have instinct, but the beauty of this industry is that you can also learn every day if you’re not an arse. Then it’s about being clear, true, consistent, and confident. However many people work for you need to believe that you have a good plan, that they understand, that is being delivered upon, and that they are part of. They need that backbone in order to do their best jobs, and if they do their best jobs, the company that you run is more likely to perform well.

All companies are different, but the same rules apply. My last role at Accenture Song was very different from Publicis, and Publicis was different from Ogilvy, but they’re all people businesses. You learn to spot patterns. You catch problems you’ve seen before, you apply learnings you developed from before, and you know what worked. I’ve been lucky. I’ve had great people around me. And I’ve been able to help and support others to become great leaders. They know who they are so I won’t embarrass them with shout-outs here.

At the end of the day, though, real leadership is about having a super clear plan and helping others thrive in delivering that plan. That’s the job. Not doing it for them. Not chasing the glory. Giving them what they need, letting them be brilliant, helping when they wobble. That’s leadership.

And do you have any advice for people trying to manage upwards effectively?

Yes. First, bother to communicate. That might sound obvious, but a lot of people don’t. They think, “I’ll just crack on. I don’t want to trouble them.” But actually, you really should.

Honestly, I don’t know how you can run a business well without a relationship with the people who make the ultimate decisions. Most recently at Accenture Song, it was my responsibility to work closely with David and Sean Lyons. It was a rewarding, fun, successful working relationship and I loved working with them even though it wasn’t for as long as I’d have liked.

So don’t avoid it. Build those relationships. You’ll be able to be better at running your business if you do.