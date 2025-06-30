The Ascent of Accenture Song's New Leader - Ndidi Oteh
Beginning on 1 September, the business will fall under the reins of a new global CEO. She and David Droga tell the story of how the succession came about and what to expect next
Two years ago, a global management meeting at Accenture set the stage for a leadership change at its creative arm, Accenture Song. Among the attendees was chief executive David Droga, who admits he knew no one in the room. While observing a presentation to the board, he found himself captivated: “Who is this person?” he wondered.
That person was Ndidiamaka (Ndidi) Oteh, who, on 1 September 2025, will succeed Droga in leading Accenture Song into the future.
“She was so magnificent,” recalls Droga, who has recruited numerous executives from both the advertising sector and within Accenture during what he refers to as his “Viking raiding parties.”
He continues: “I went up to her afterwards and said, ‘You are such a fantastic storyteller.’ From that day onwards, the legend of Ndidi was imparted to me. I made a move, one that pissed off quite a few people, to get her out of her role and into Song.”
Recounting the moment during a rare public discussion of succession planning at private event in Cannes, Oteh chimes in to reveal that she had been forewarned about Droga’s presence the night before her fateful presentation.
“I was told, ‘Droga is going to be listening to you,’ and I thought, ‘That’s wonderful,’” she says with characteristic calm.
Sporting her trademark high-top trainers, even at a board meeting, Oteh delivered a story that was warmly received. Since then, she has led Accenture Song’s American business as country CEO, focusing on fostering cultures where creativity and technology co-exist—an essential synergy for driving innovation and sustained client value.
With his forthcoming transition to vice chair of the parent company, Droga describes Oteh as “a client person who understands brand”.
He admits his original plan was to remain CEO for only three years, but it was essential, he says, that a creative person took over. “It’s not just about putting an operator in the role. Yes, she’s a great operator—but that’s not who she is. She has vision. She understands the power of creativity, the alchemy between creativity and technology, and the privilege and responsibility that comes with leading something as influential as Song.”
Their first conversation about Oteh joining Accenture Song took place while she sat in her car after a dental appointment, her mouth still numb, less than ideal for persuasive dialogue. It lasted about 30 minutes, with Droga outlining his vision. At the end, he asked, “Have I convinced you?” He had.
“I knew from that second I was moving into Song,” she says.
Oteh also shares that after a year, seeing the executive team flourish under Droga’s leadership, she encouraged him to stay another two years. In return, Droga vowed not to leave until the timing was right, and now, seven months later, the plan is ahead of schedule.
“We have an amazing group of talent, and I think we’re going to continue to attract amazing people because of the work we’re doing with Song. I’m really excited about what’s ahead—not just because the industry is shifting, but because of what we can do,” she continues.
Oteh’s Vision for Song
A graduate of Washington University in St. Louis, Oteh began her career in 2000 at The May Department Stores Company, where she discovered a passion for crafting compelling consumer experiences.
She started in a retail buying office, learning the ropes of pricing strategies and marketing campaigns, before expanding into merchandising, product development, and strategic planning. In that time, she steered brand partnerships with household names including Disney, Nike, Ralph Lauren, Levi’s, Estée Lauder, MAC, Chanel, Lancôme, and Martha Stewart.
She credits Droga for what he has built over the past seven years, calling it “the integration of creativity with technology, data, and AI strategy”, a foundation for true business transformation.
“You’re seeing the beginnings of it, partly because companies are being forced to completely transform the way they work, and to do it quickly. We used to have incremental conversations: ‘We’ll do this now, and then in nine months, this, and then build a five-year plan.’ That’s gone."
Ndidi Oteh, incoming CEO of Accenture Song
Speaking to Creative Salon, she shared how she plans to put her own stamp on the business from September.
“Sometimes you step into a role and think, ‘Do I say thank you, or do I say you should keep it?’ That’s not the case here. David is handing me something in a place of strength, which means we can literally do anything.”
Oteh promises that Accenture Song will present itself in the market “in a different way”, something unexpected but already underway.
“You’re seeing the beginnings of it, partly because companies are being forced to completely transform the way they work, and to do it quickly. We used to have incremental conversations: ‘We’ll do this now, and then in nine months, this, and then build a five-year plan.’ That’s gone. Companies are disappearing in five years,” she explains.
According to Oteh, the fusion of creativity and technology is not only client-facing but internal as well. The aim is to move faster and deliver greater impact and value.
She also wants Song to be a place where people love to work and where the environment thrives alongside creativity.
“David has done a phenomenal job bringing in the best talent, and I want to keep that momentum, acquiring the right companies, growing capabilities, and continuing to build internally. That’s my plan.”
As a new era dawns for Accenture Song, its charismatic and visionary new leader is ready to take the reins.