The Ascent of Accenture Song's New Leader - Ndidi Oteh

Two years ago, a global management meeting at Accenture set the stage for a leadership change at its creative arm, Accenture Song. Among the attendees was chief executive David Droga, who admits he knew no one in the room. While observing a presentation to the board, he found himself captivated: “Who is this person?” he wondered.

That person was Ndidiamaka (Ndidi) Oteh, who, on 1 September 2025, will succeed Droga in leading Accenture Song into the future.

“She was so magnificent,” recalls Droga, who has recruited numerous executives from both the advertising sector and within Accenture during what he refers to as his “Viking raiding parties.”

He continues: “I went up to her afterwards and said, ‘You are such a fantastic storyteller.’ From that day onwards, the legend of Ndidi was imparted to me. I made a move, one that pissed off quite a few people, to get her out of her role and into Song.”

Recounting the moment during a rare public discussion of succession planning at private event in Cannes, Oteh chimes in to reveal that she had been forewarned about Droga’s presence the night before her fateful presentation.

“I was told, ‘Droga is going to be listening to you,’ and I thought, ‘That’s wonderful,’” she says with characteristic calm.

Sporting her trademark high-top trainers, even at a board meeting, Oteh delivered a story that was warmly received. Since then, she has led Accenture Song’s American business as country CEO, focusing on fostering cultures where creativity and technology co-exist—an essential synergy for driving innovation and sustained client value.

With his forthcoming transition to vice chair of the parent company, Droga describes Oteh as “a client person who understands brand”.