Five Reasons Why… Accenture Song Is Beefing Up Its Leadership Team

Accenture Song is expanding its management team in preparation for a new push in the UK in 2025. Overseeing the marketing practice in the UK, Ireland and Africa will be Rebecca Bezzina, the former EMEA CEO of R/GA.

Bezzina, who has over 20 years’ of experience in guiding clients around brand and digital innovation, will report into Sohel Aziz, Accenture Song’s managing director for the UK, Ireland and Africa. Her arrival frees up Bill Scott – the CEO of Droga5 who has also been running Accenture Song in the UK and Ireland for the past two years - to focus on growing Droga5 next year and beyond.

The moves follow Accenture Song’ acquisition of Unlimited earlier this year and the subsequent focus on greater clarity across the group.

These are some of the reasons why Accenture Song Is further strengthening its leadership team: