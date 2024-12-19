Five Reasons Why… Accenture Song Is Beefing Up Its Leadership Team
The evolution of the creative business continues with the hiring of Rebecca Bezzina reporting to Sohel Aziz, Accenture Song’s managing director
19 December 2024
Accenture Song is expanding its management team in preparation for a new push in the UK in 2025. Overseeing the marketing practice in the UK, Ireland and Africa will be Rebecca Bezzina, the former EMEA CEO of R/GA.
Bezzina, who has over 20 years’ of experience in guiding clients around brand and digital innovation, will report into Sohel Aziz, Accenture Song’s managing director for the UK, Ireland and Africa. Her arrival frees up Bill Scott – the CEO of Droga5 who has also been running Accenture Song in the UK and Ireland for the past two years - to focus on growing Droga5 next year and beyond.
The moves follow Accenture Song’ acquisition of Unlimited earlier this year and the subsequent focus on greater clarity across the group.
These are some of the reasons why Accenture Song Is further strengthening its leadership team:
“With a new senior leadership line up on the way for Droga5 London, new global leadership in place… 2025 is shaping up to be a really new chapter for us – which I’m relishing leading and needs my 100 per cent focus."
Bill Scott, CEO of Droga5 London
Accenture Song is the tech-powered creative group that operates within Accenture and combines creativity, technology, and intelligence to accelerate growth and relevance for its clients. Since Accenture Song was launched back in Spring 2022 the group has been on a mission to hire more market-facing talent that give the group standout from its parent and more credibility in the advertising and marketing industry.
The group covers four operational practices: Marketing, Design and Digital Products, Commerce, and Service. The arrival of the well-regarded Bezzina brings a clear leadership structure across the Marketing practice, which spans brand and creative communications, marketing advisory, production, tech and data and AI capabilities. Globally the Marketing practice is led by Dame Annette King. Aziz describes Bezzina’s strategic insight into creativity, customer experience and digital transformation as “a perfect fit for our mission”
Crucially, Bezzina’s arrival frees up Bill Scott to focus on Droga5, which is building on its creative and strategic firepower with investment in new people and an ambitious plan for growth across the next year. This is part of an over-arching strengthening of the Droga5 network, including the appointment of Mark Green, co-founder and CEO of the Monkeys, as global CEO and Pelle Sjoenell, the former creative chief at Activision Blizzard, as global CCO. Any doubts about Accenture Song’s continued commitment to the Droga5 creative hot shop have been laid to rest. “With a new senior leadership line up on the way for Droga5 London, new global leadership in place… 2025 is shaping up to be a really new chapter for us – which I’m relishing leading and needs my 100 per cent focus," explains Scott.
Aziz has been crafting and strengthening his leadership team across the UK, Ireland and Africa region. This autumn Aziz appointed the former Google executive Kevin Mathers as the head of go-to-market for UKIA.
Accenture Song has already started to see the return on its investments. The recent McDonald’s CRM win with Unlimited TMW powered by Song’s Data and AI capabilities is the first of many integrated end-to-end communications briefs Aziz and the team will be focused on and accelerating.