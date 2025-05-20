Who Is Sohel Aziz?

"My wife, Gaëlle, insisted we settle back in France, where her family is. So, we moved to Nice, and I spent four or five days a week travelling around Europe, but always came home to the South of France.” It was during this period that Aziz found himself increasingly drawn to the world of design and digital experience.

“I started brushing up against the design agencies—Sapient, Razorfish, and Digitas,” he says. “We were building large, complex websites and e-commerce platforms, and I was fascinated by the intersection of tech and creativity.”

When Accenture launched its digital arm, Accenture Interactive (now Accenture Song), in 2013, Aziz knew it was the place for him. “They were putting real investment behind the vision. I jumped ship - and it’s been a fantastic ride ever since.” He was then promoted to lead Song’s France and Benelux business. “We made five acquisitions in the region, redesigned the team, and integrated it into a single operating business” And did some exciting work for clients like Randstad, Booking.com, and Stellantis.” Now he is spearheading Accenture Song’s next chapter, helping brands navigate the rapidly shifting landscape of AI, data, and digital transformation.

“I’ve always believed in balancing the reality of delivery with the vision of what’s next. It’s about keeping one foot firmly in the now, while the other explores what’s possible.” For Aziz, the architect in him hasn’t probably really left—it’s just evolved. Only now, he’s building the future of business, one digital blueprint at a time.

The following Q&A has been edited for length and clarity.

Creative Salon: The evolution of Accenture Song has been fascinating—there’s been so much reinvention, from the Droga5 acquisition to leaders like Dame Annette King shaping the agency’s direction. And now Accenture Song is combining its UK creative agency capabilities into Droga5 London. But tell us what attracted you to Accenture in the first place and also and how do you see Accenture Song’s position now compared to the major holding companies?

Sohel Aziz: I think it comes down to something I’m personally passionate about: the fusion of creativity and technology. Growing up, I was always fascinated by advertising - my elder sister was the marketing director for Porsche in South East Asia back in the ‘80s. I’d watch her work and became obsessed with the creativity coming out of the sector. Bizarrely, in Singapore, we used to get broadcasts of the Clio Awards, and my sisters and I would watch them religiously every year, just to see the ads.

That early fascination with creativity, combined with my background in technology, is why I’ve stayed with Accenture Song. It’s the intersection of the two - something David Droga articulates so fluently - that really differentiates us. We’re not just about solving marketing problems. We show up at the intersection of a business and its consumers, which goes far beyond just advertising.

CS: The bringing together of Accenture Song’s UK creative agency clients, talent and capabilities under the Droga5 banner. Tell us why?

Sohel Aziz: Last year we announced that Mark Green would lead Droga5 as Global CEO. We took that opportunity to ‘double down’ on a global opportunity to reinforce and expand Droga5 London. This move not only strengthens Droga5’s leadership but signals a bold creative reinvention – bringing together Accenture Song’s UK creative agency clients, talent and capabilities under the Droga5 banner. It marks a simplification of Accenture Song’s creative offering in the UK, with clients now benefiting from world-class strategy, creative firepower and global scale – all in one place and with access to the unrivalled range and scale of Accenture Song’s tech-powered creative capabilities.

I’m so thrilled to have Rebecca on board. She’s absolutely brilliant. She deeply understands brands and how to elevate them creatively, but she also knows how to transcend into digital channels with impact and performance in mind. She’s been a fantastic partner in shaping our proposition and helping us rethink where we’re going with our Marketing practice. Over the past 12 months, we’ve been busy evolving. One of the big moves that Annette (King) helped us with was bringing Unlimited into the fold. Chris [Mellish] and the team offer a full breadth of capabilities - they’re exceptional at creativity and connections. While some may perceive them as a CRM agency, they’re far more than that. They offer a fully integrated proposition, which is why they’re such a great fit for us. In a world of infinite consumer choices, we believe that starting in the middle of the decision-making process, where understanding occurs. Brands must bring together data, creativity, and technology to deliver emotionally relevant and personalised value in these moments that matter. Unlimited, powered by Accenture Song’s transformation, tech, and data capabilities, allows us to power up the work in new ways. This is perfectly illustrated by the McDonald’s win last year.

It’s about creating one integrated force that offers clients creativity, data, tech, and scale - seamlessly.

CS: That’s interesting. So, how does that intersectional approach set Accenture Song apart?

Sohel Aziz: It’s all about breadth. The way we’re different is that we cover the entire customer life cycle. Most agencies focus on one part - whether it’s marketing, commerce, customer service, or digital channels. We integrate all of it and focus on growth.

For example, we’re not just driving awareness and consideration through creative campaigns. We’re also shaping how brands show up at every touchpoint - whether that’s through e-commerce, B2B sales channels, or customer service interactions. Every single one of those experiences needs to be meaningful, relevant, and personalised. We have dedicated teams for marketing, commerce, and customer service, along with specialists who optimise the digital channels and platforms where these interactions happen. That could be a brand’s own website or app, or third-party platforms like Amazon or Tesco.com. The goal is to ensure consistency and relevance across the entire customer journey, not just at the top of the funnel.

CS: It sounds like that end-to-end capability gives you a broader remit than most agencies. Does that make it harder for clients to understand your full proposition?

Sohel Aziz: Our breadth may make us harder to define compared to traditional agencies. Instead of being known for one specific service, we’re orchestrating across the entire customer experience. That means we’re engaging with a broader range of client stakeholders - CMOs, CTOs, heads of customer service, and more, which sometimes can make us harder to categorise.

But the flip side is that it allows us to drive genuine business outcomes. We’re no longer in the world of justifying the validity of attribution models. We can commit to tangible results, whether that’s cost efficiency, improved NPS scores in a contact centre, or top-line growth by integrating marketing and commerce strategies.

CS: And where does media sit in this model?

Sohel Aziz : Media, for us, is more of an enabler than a standalone service. We’ve always had a digital media offering, primarily focused on performance and personalisation. Rather than competing with the major media agencies, our focus is on activating media through data.

So, instead of seeing media as a commodity, we view it as part of a broader conversion and personalisation proposition. For us, it’s not about having massive media budgets under management. It’s about using data and insights to make media work harder - whether that’s driving conversion, optimising performance, or boosting sales. It’s not about scale - it’s about effectiveness. We focus on outcome-based media, using data to deliver specific business results, whether that’s improved performance, higher conversions, or increased sales.

CS: You’ve mentioned creativity being woven into everything you do. How does that extend beyond traditional brand campaigns? And your mission to combine strategic insight into creativity, customer experience and digital transformation - explain that to us.

Sohel Aziz: Creativity is at the heart of everything we do - it’s not just limited to big brand campaigns. Our flagship creative team, led by Droga5, still delivers the big, bold brand work—you saw that with our two Super Bowl ads this year. But creativity also flows through every touchpoint across our business.

For example, in commerce, creativity shows up on product detail pages. It’s about ensuring the content, design, and experience elevate the brand above the noise, even in transactional spaces. In customer service, creativity is applied to voice, tone, and design. Take Voxi, Vodafone’s Gen AI-powered chatbot for Gen Z - it wasn’t just functional, it was designed with an authentic, on-brand voice that resonated with the audience.

To make this happen, we’ve embedded our creative teams across all four areas: marketing, commerce, customer service, and digital experience. This ensures that the magic of creativity shows up whether you’re engaging with a TV ad, a chatbot, or a customer service experience. Creativity is what makes every interaction feel distinctive and on-brand.