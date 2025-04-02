Five Reasons Why… Accenture Song Has Restructured Its UK Leadership at Droga5

Accenture Song has spent the last few months getting its ducks in a row as it builds the future of its long admired creative agency Droga5, founded by global chief executive David Droga. Much like global team, that has meant the introduction of new faces and a new setup for the UK division, which includes Droga5 and Unlimited Group.

Droga5 London will now enter a new era, jointly led by chief executive Bill Scott, chief strategy officer Will Hodge and joining from Droga5 ANZ and Accenture Song APAC is Tara Ford who will bring her new creative agenda to the region.

These moves follow last year’s introduction of Mark Green as global CEO, Pelle Sjoenell as Worldwide CCO, and Emma Montgomery as global CSO ahead of a year that they have stated to be “transformational” for Droga5. Their collective aim is to ensure that, as part of Accenture Song, Droga5 benefits from being part of the tech-powered creative group.

“This is an exciting new chapter for Droga5 in Londo n,” says global CEO, Mark Green. “ The combination of Tara Ford, Bill Scott and Will Hodge will be transformative for our team and clients. They are all accomplished in their own ways and have truly world-class talents. Whilst Bill and Will are no strangers to the London market, Tara really felt like the final piece of the puzzle. I have worked with her for many years, and I cannot wait to see what she does with Bill and Will in London and beyond.”

Clients across the newly unified Droga5 London offering include Lidl, The British Army, Plusnet, JP Morgan Chase, Amazon, Philips Domestic Appliances, Qiddiya, Suntory and Amex GBT.

Here are some of the reasons why this change has been made:

This move not only strengthens Droga5’s leadership but signals a bold creative reinvention to the market – bringing together Accenture Song’s UK creative agency clients, talent and capabilities under the Droga5 banner. It marks a simplification of Accenture Song’s creative offering in the UK, with clients now benefiting from world-class strategy, creative firepower and global scale – all in one place and with access to the unrivalled range and scale of Accenture Song’s tech-powered creative capabilities.



Ford’s role is vital for the London business and shores up the vacancy left by the departure of her predecessor, Shelley Smoler, alongside CSO Damien Le Castrec . She will lead the agency’s creative offer, bringing a distinctive and forward-thinking approach to the UK market. Ford joined the agency from DDB when it was known as The Monkeys. It was rebranded to Droga5 ANZ last year.



Her recent work includes: ‘The First Digital Nation’ for the Tuvaluan Government (Dan Wieden Titanium Grand Prix, Cannes 2023) and ‘Play It Safe’ for the Sydney Opera House (Film Grand Prix, Cannes 2024).



“I’m thrilled to partner with Tara and Will to usher in an exciting new era for Droga5 London,” states Scott. “Tara is a visionary leader with a proven track record for delivering industry-defining creativity and Will brings one of the sharpest strategic minds in the business. Together we’re building on the agency’s reputation for exceptional creativity; an agency built for our clients, our people, and the challenges ahead.”



Having Ford and Hodge take on leadership positions will allow UK CEO Bill Scott to focus on launching the next chapter of Droga5 in London to deliver for both clients and talent.