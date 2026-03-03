Have Brands Outgrown Mental Availability?

For the past few decades, advertising has followed a clear rule: build memory. Create distinctive assets. Repeat them. Stay mentally available so that when the buying moment arrives, your brand comes to mind first. Much of the most effective work of the last half-century was built on that principle.

But the conditions that made it powerful are changing. As AI reshapes the way we explore the world, human memory is becoming less central to how many choices are made. And when memory matters less, the role of brand changes with it.

Shortlists No Longer Rely on Recall

Digital interfaces are reshaping how people choose. Search increasingly provides answers instead of options. Shopping platforms and recommendation systems narrow choices before consumers start exploring them. The shortlist is often formed before recall plays a meaningful role.

Brand-building has traditionally relied on a longer journey: gradual exposure, cultural presence and accumulated familiarity so that, at the point of choice, one name surfaces ahead of the rest. That still works where consumers are actively scanning and comparing. But in many categories, people are selecting from options already surfaced to them. Outside of impulse purchases, how often does someone truly choose from an unprompted mental list?

As more journeys are shaped by systems, simple mental availability matters less. This is most visible in the digital categories that defined much of the most celebrated advertising of the past two decades. Comparison sites, aggregators, delivery platforms and booking services built their brands around a specific moment: when choice felt overwhelming and a familiar name promised to simplify it.

As AI systems take on more of that comparison work — re-shopping insurance, assembling travel options, reordering based on price or preference — the friction those brands were built to solve begins to reduce. When friction fades, the moment advertising was designed to capture becomes less decisive - and the role of recall is reduced.

The cost of attention keeps going up

Even where memory still matters, building it is getting harder.

AI has made content cheap. Ads, landing pages, product videos and social posts can now be produced quickly and at scale. The result is abundance: more brands competing for the same finite attention. Algorithms decide what gets seen. Paid media gets more competitive. Holding attention costs more.

Not only are platforms making repetitive advertising less necessary — they’re making it harder to achieve.

Perhaps the clearest signal comes from the platforms themselves. Google built the most powerful advertising machine in history on a simple mechanism: connect intent to supply, and charge for the connection. It is now deliberately reducing the number of clicks its own search generates. AI Overviews correlate with a 58 per cent drop in click-through rates for top-ranking pages. Gemini is being kept ad-free. Google's future is being built around subscriptions, cloud and enterprise services. The world's largest advertising platform is hedging against its own model because it can see that the architecture of attention is changing in ways that make the old mechanism less reliable. If Google is diversifying away from ads, the industry should be asking what it knows.

Being Valued, Not Just Remembered

None of this makes brand less important. It changes what brand needs to deliver beyond recall alone.

In a more mediated environment, other qualities rise: reputation, trust, provenance. Being seen as culturally hot or meaningfully respected — talked about, recommended, credible and current.

These signals shape reviews, conversations and search behaviour. They influence how platforms rank and recommend and how systems decide what to surface.

Mental availability was built for a world where humans carried the cognitive load of decision making, broadly unaided. In a world where systems increasingly assist and shortcut our thinking, brand advantage shifts from being remembered to being genuinely valued — by people, and by the systems that increasingly decide what they see.

Some categories will continue to reward salience. But those spaces are narrowing. The centre of gravity is moving: from memory to meaning, from repetition to relevance. And the brands that thrive will be the ones that understand the difference between a system that recalls them and a world that actually rates them.

So the playbook shifts. Distinctive assets still matter — but in a world where systems shape the shortlist, reputation travels further than recall.

The future of brand isn’t being remembered. It’s being recommended.

Ben Essen, is the global chief strategy officer for Iris