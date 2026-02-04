Brands in Britain: Competence Won’t Cut It

In uncertain times British brands appear to be experiencing a crisis in confidence.

Kantar has identified “too many UK brands”, even among BrandZ’s Top 75, “lack Meaningful Difference”. Whilst competent at “meeting people’s needs”, British brands appear less confident in “standing out” - fostering an environment where salience is sacrificed for safety.

And this crisis seems to reflect the wider mood of a nation unsure if its best days are in front or behind it. With UK business confidence falling to its lowest level in three-years just a few days ago.

Regrettably, as a passionate Labour nerd, I wonder if we may have more to learn from Nigel Farage than Keir Starmer in this situation.

Keir is a good 00's marketeer. He's reliable, dependable & methodical - relentlessly driving "meaningless distinctiveness" via DBAs like "Change" & Labour's iconic Red (with the union jack tagged on). Diligently hammering home messages like "a decade of national renewal" and "14 years of Tory decline" at every opportunity. He's even put us on track to becoming the second-fastest growing economy in the G7 - not a mean feat. Depending on your world view, and putting the multiple U-turns to one side, you could argue that Keir is relatively competent. Or at least that this is his primary concern.

But despite this, and a laundry list of other successes, Starmer has the lowest approval rating on record and is currently odds-on to hand Reform a majority in 2029. It appears, at a time of attention scarcity, focussing on competence alone may not be enough.

Farage, in contrast, is a different kettle of fish entirely.

Regardless of what you think of him, Farage is clearly a highly skilled operator (currently Britain's most popular and famous politician, according to YouGov). And living rent free in people's heads must mean his mental availability is through the roof. But Farage is far more concerned with showmanship and chutzpah than models and methods. He’s able to outwardly convey & instil confidence to an extent that transcends indifference or tribal allegiance (think Blair in '97 or Obama in '08).

This is clearly something Keir Starmer is struggling with - the decision to block Andy Burnham standing as an MP, just one telling example. But it feels like something British brands could learn from too - competently managed but failing to confidently cut through in culture. And I wonder if a blend of competence with a renewed, Farage-like confidence - "Confidompetence" - may be the holy grail for brands in 2026.

For clarity, brands will obviously need to continue to deliver on all of those 'competent' hygiene factors of their craft (physical and mental availability etc). But increasingly they must also deliver the swagger, dynamism and energy that conveys the confidence we all crave. Feeling and function. Expression and explanation. Vibes and variables.

With this in mind Farage's natural flair, genuine ferocity & ownership of his flaws are characteristics of confidence we could perhaps all learn from. And my sense is that brands who are equally as entertaining, passionate & human may be in the ascendancy in 2026.

Flair

Whether it's John Lewis hijacking the opening of Ikea on Oxford Street, Snickers 'sorting out' football fans with an AI-powered José Mourinho, or Argos 'intervening' to show shoppers 'There's more to Argos than Toys' - confident brands can express themselves in consistently charming, idiosyncratic & entertaining ways. When 90 per cent of media moments will be algorithmic by 2030 (WPP Media), anything less will likely struggle to earn attention in today's world.

Ferocity

From the passionate plotlines of BTS' Bangtan Universe to the fearless cult-vibes of KFC's 'Believe' campaign, and Dolmio’s brave OOH demonstration of its ‘infallible taste’ - leading brands are increasingly unafraid to wear their heart on their sleeve (without being worthy). Allowing them capture the attention, admiration and advocacy of discerning 'fandoms'.

Brands who passionately believe in something, and can convey that belief in a rousing, relevant way (not earnestly), are increasingly winning in culture.

Flaws

Whether it's Burberry celebrating their versatility via Olivia Colman's playfully eccentric Fish and Chip shop assistant, Hawkstone’s proudly unfiltered social content with Clarkson and the gang, or Timothy Chalamet's low-fi, unpolished promo efforts for Marty Supreme (making it A24's highest ever grossing film), we need to embrace our flaws and remind ourselves of the importance of real, human expression. Brands who can celebrate rather than conceal their imperfections will win out in today’s world.

Said more simply - to avoid "a new marketing phase... resulting in empty but effective advertising", brands need to dial up the dynamism and find their confidompetence in an increasingly uncertain world. Looking to Farage's characteristic flair, innate flaws and genuine ferocity - as cringey or painful as that may sound - could be one way to find it.

Alex Dobson is strategy lead at T&P