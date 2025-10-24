Dolmio Bares All For World Pasta Day

In a cheeky move, Dolmio enlisted Sophie Harris-Taylor to bring this idea to life visually, shooting pasta styled as body parts to spotlight the dish’s ‘nakedness’ when left unsauced.

The OOH ads, which will run across London and Manchester from 24th October together with social activation, are guaranteed to stop commuters in their tracks and maybe even inspire tonight’s tea.

European Brand Director at Mars Food & Nutrition, Hana Hutchinson comments: “Pasta is nothing without its partner in crime - a tasty sauce. This campaign is all about reminding people that a great sauce can really make the dish, via a cheeky and playful creative. And with Dolmio’s wide portfolio there are a range of ways for people to ‘get saucy’ when they need a quick pasta fix , without having to compromise on flavour. It’s not just World Pasta Day – it’s World Pasta Sauce Day!”

Body Photographer Sophie Harris-Taylor comments: “Bodies and skin are a bit of a theme throughout my work, so I was excited to see If I could apply this to a whole new, culinary subject. I loved the tongue in cheek ambition of creating something a bit fun that the public will double take at.”

With this bold move, Dolmio is ensuring that World Pasta Day isn’t just about pasta; it’s about the sauce, the trends, and the playful ways Brits love to enjoy their favourite dish.

