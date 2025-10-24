Dolmio Bares All For World Pasta Day
Made by T&P, the OOH work sees pasta in the shape of body parts to emphasise its naked nature without sauce
24 October 2025
This World Pasta Day, Dolmio is baring all with a bold new campaign guaranteed to get the nation talking.
Featuring pasta cheekily depicted as body parts, shot by body photographer Sophie Harris-Taylor, the message is clear: pasta is naked without its perfect partner – sauce. And it’s a truth Brits are already living by with 44% saying it’s ‘criminal’ to eat plain pasta, and half (50%) crowning pasta the ultimate comfort food.
The research also uncovered the pasta behaviours, guilty pleasures and foodie trends that will be shaping our dinner plates in 2025. From Gen Z drizzling hot honey over their penne, to a growing appetite for miso butter, truffle and even kimchi, Dolmio’s study reveals that pasta isn’t just staying saucy, it’s evolving.
1/2
2/2
In a cheeky move, Dolmio enlisted Sophie Harris-Taylor to bring this idea to life visually, shooting pasta styled as body parts to spotlight the dish’s ‘nakedness’ when left unsauced.
The OOH ads, which will run across London and Manchester from 24th October together with social activation, are guaranteed to stop commuters in their tracks and maybe even inspire tonight’s tea.
European Brand Director at Mars Food & Nutrition, Hana Hutchinson comments: “Pasta is nothing without its partner in crime - a tasty sauce. This campaign is all about reminding people that a great sauce can really make the dish, via a cheeky and playful creative. And with Dolmio’s wide portfolio there are a range of ways for people to ‘get saucy’ when they need a quick pasta fix , without having to compromise on flavour. It’s not just World Pasta Day – it’s World Pasta Sauce Day!”
Body Photographer Sophie Harris-Taylor comments: “Bodies and skin are a bit of a theme throughout my work, so I was excited to see If I could apply this to a whole new, culinary subject. I loved the tongue in cheek ambition of creating something a bit fun that the public will double take at.”
With this bold move, Dolmio is ensuring that World Pasta Day isn’t just about pasta; it’s about the sauce, the trends, and the playful ways Brits love to enjoy their favourite dish.
Credits:
Mars – Brand: Dolmio
European Brand Director: Hana Hutchinson
Global Content Director: Aman Matharu
Marketing Manager: Rehana Kausar
European Media Lead: David Ellis
Global Social Engagement Lead: Sonia Coker
Corporate Affairs Manager: Tom Dockar-Drysdale
Agency: T&P
Chief Creative Officer: Andre Moreira
Creative Director: Kareem Shuhaibar
Creatives: Hemi Patel/Fred Barber
Client Lead: Benedict Pringle
Senior Account Director: Emma Kelly & Cassie Allen
Strategy Lead: Alex Dobson
Senior Strategist: Anna Lilley
Head of integrated Production: Thea Evely
Art Buyer: Ellen Green
Project Manager: Evren Mihlar
Design Lead: Greg Fadden
Designer: Zoe Collins
Body Photographer: Sophie Harris-Taylor
Media: Essencemedia
Global Segment Lead: Clare Redshaw-Farrow
Account Manager: Sam Wilkins
PR: Ketchum
Chief Growth Officer: Rachel Rix
Practice Director: Mel Sharpe
Account Director: Sophie Godfrey-Phaure
Publicist: Joe Coupe
Senior Account Executive: Sam Bartlett-Clark
Social Influencer: Halpern
Influencer Account Director: Sarah Dewe-Mathews
Deputy Influencer & Content Account Director: Zoe Georgiou
Influencer Account Manager: Liam Boyle
Design: Elmwood:
Paul O’Brien: Design Director
Eleanor Westwood: Account Director
Jess Ferguson: Account Manager