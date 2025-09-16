dolmio

Dolmio Gives A Wink To Spurs' Historic Lasagne-gate

Ahead of Spurs' meeting with West Ham, in a campaign created by T&P, the brand reminded the nation of an iconic incident

By Creative Salon

16 September 2025

Following on from 13th September 2025, Spurs faced West Ham 20 seasons on from the infamous “Lasagne gate”. To mark it, T&P created a tongue-in-cheek campaign with Dolmio.

Dolmio seizes this cultural sporting moment with a cheeky ad campaign, reminding players and  the public that this dish needn’t be problematic

This weekend marked 20 seasons since Tottenham Hotspur suffered the notorious “Lasagne-gate”  incident, when an unfortunate pre-match meal was blamed for putting Spurs’ dreams of the  Champions League in tatters. 

Two decades of banter later, Dolmio is joined the conversation with a cheeky “Lasagne-gate”  reminder. With bold ad van placements, the brand’s playful stunt reminds everyone that when  making lasagne with Dolmio, there’s every reason to expect a great result – no upsets today, just  delicious, reliable taste.  

The playful creative taps into a cultural football moment that has lived rent-free in fans’ minds for 20  years. And with its sauces at the heart of the campaign, the brand is on a mission to remind fans that  when it comes to lasagne, the Dolmio taste always scores. 

Hana Hutchinson, European Brand Director at Mars, comments: “Football fans love their  superstitions, but it’s time we changed the narrative on lasagne. For 20 years, Spurs fans have  blamed one dish for their bad luck, but with Dolmio, lasagne is a guaranteed win.” 

Credits

Mars 

European Brand Director: Hana Hutchinson 

Global Content Director: Aman Matharu 

European Meida Lead: David Ellis 

Agency: T&Pm 

Chief Creative Officer: Andre Moreira 

Creative Director: Kareem Shuhaibar 

Creatives: Sam Collins, Hemi Patel, Fred Barber 

Client Lead: Benedict Pringle 

Senior Account Director: Cassie Allen 

Account Director: Lizzy Day 

Strategy Lead: Alex Dobson 

Senior Strategist: Anna Lilley 

Head of integrated Production: Thea Evely 

Producer: Taylor Rowe 

Social Producer: Nick Drewett 

Project Manager: Evren Mihlar 

Senior Designer: Ralph Pederson 

Designer: Harri Bater

