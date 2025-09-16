Dolmio Gives A Wink To Spurs' Historic Lasagne-gate

Following on from 13 th September 2025, Spurs faced West Ham 20 seasons on from the infamous “Lasagne gate”. To mark it, T&P created a tongue-in-cheek campaign with Dolmio.

Two decades of banter later, Dolmio is joined the conversation with a cheeky “Lasagne-gate” reminder. With bold ad van placements, the brand’s playful stunt reminds everyone that when making lasagne with Dolmio, there’s every reason to expect a great result – no upsets today, just delicious, reliable taste.