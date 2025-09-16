Dolmio Gives A Wink To Spurs' Historic Lasagne-gate
Ahead of Spurs' meeting with West Ham, in a campaign created by T&P, the brand reminded the nation of an iconic incident
16 September 2025
Following on from 13th September 2025, Spurs faced West Ham 20 seasons on from the infamous “Lasagne gate”. To mark it, T&P created a tongue-in-cheek campaign with Dolmio.
Dolmio seizes this cultural sporting moment with a cheeky ad campaign, reminding players and the public that this dish needn’t be problematic
This weekend marked 20 seasons since Tottenham Hotspur suffered the notorious “Lasagne-gate” incident, when an unfortunate pre-match meal was blamed for putting Spurs’ dreams of the Champions League in tatters.
Two decades of banter later, Dolmio is joined the conversation with a cheeky “Lasagne-gate” reminder. With bold ad van placements, the brand’s playful stunt reminds everyone that when making lasagne with Dolmio, there’s every reason to expect a great result – no upsets today, just delicious, reliable taste.
The playful creative taps into a cultural football moment that has lived rent-free in fans’ minds for 20 years. And with its sauces at the heart of the campaign, the brand is on a mission to remind fans that when it comes to lasagne, the Dolmio taste always scores.
Hana Hutchinson, European Brand Director at Mars, comments: “Football fans love their superstitions, but it’s time we changed the narrative on lasagne. For 20 years, Spurs fans have blamed one dish for their bad luck, but with Dolmio, lasagne is a guaranteed win.”
