The Making Of T&P's Andre Moreira

Moreira discusses his route into advertising, what inspires his creativity, and the challenges of being a creative leader.

Creative Salon: What does creativity mean to you?

Andre Moreira: That question really does make you stop and think about who you are, why you’re here, and what drew you to this industry in the first place.

There are probably two sides to it for me. The first is the more familiar one - the imagination part. The belief that any problem can be solved if you apply a fresh, unexpected perspective. I think a lot of people in our world still believe in that. I saw that in Karen Martin’s IPA Presidency speech - it was good to see that spirit still being championed. I’m still a big believer in the power of imaginative thinking.

But there's also a more personal side to it. When I look back, I think creativity was how I connected with other people. I was an only child and probably a bit more introspective by nature. But I found that when I created something - whether it was a drawing or something built out of Lego, it sparked a reaction in others. A positive reaction. It got attention, it made people smile, and it created a connection.

That was a powerful realisation: that a creative act could bridge a social gap. When maybe you’re not the most naturally outgoing person that kind of connection feels magical. I think that stayed with me. That's what creativity became for me. A way to connect and there’s something really beautiful in that.

CS: Did you have a creative childhood? Did you come from a creative family?

AM: Not especially, no. My parents had pretty normal jobs - nothing overtly creative. But later on, especially after she stopped working, my mum began painting and writing. She showed a lot of creative potential, and it made me think that maybe it was always there, just never had the chance to come out.

But being an only child I did spend a lot of time alone, which naturally led to making all sorts of things. That definitely shaped a pretty creative childhood. Once you start down that path it snowballs. You look at comic books and then get curious about the people who made them. Then you discover a director who was inspired by that comic book. It becomes this journey of discovery and the more I explored, the more excited I got about what creativity could be.

CS: Was there a particular person or moment that made you think, ‘this is what I want to do with my life’?

AM: I used to read these comic books back in Lisbon where I’m from. There were certain days when new issues came out and I’d go to the shop religiously to get them. In the middle pages there were these little ads - almost like job ads. One of them was always for something like ‘advertising illustrator and creator’, and I’d find myself staring at that ad wondering what that job actually meant.

When I got to that point of choosing a path - university, career - I remembered that curiosity. I didn’t go straight into advertising or art, though. I ended up doing media studies, which leaned more towards sociology, psychology and culture, but after that I did an internship at an advertising agency, and that’s where things really clicked.

There, I met a creative director who was incredibly influential. He made me realise just how powerful creativity could be. Interestingly, he’d also studied psychology, and I think that’s partly why he was drawn to me - I wasn’t coming from a traditional design or advertising background, but from a place of understanding people and behaviour.

I’d also started taking side courses in design, art direction - all that stuff. That’s how I eventually got into the agency world. I started by supporting creative teams, helping bring their ideas to life. And I think he saw that I not only had the technical skills but maybe something more.

CS: Did you have any sense then - or do you now - of what you want to bring to the industry?

AM: I think maybe I’m romanticising it a bit in hindsight, but there was definitely a type of work I was drawn to early on.

Coming from a smaller country, we saw a lot of adaptation work - campaigns that originated somewhere else and were then dubbed or re-edited for our market. But occasionally, you’d come across something that felt completely original - rooted in our culture, our voice, our place in the world. And I remember really appreciating that. It stood out. It felt personal. It felt like it was speaking directly to me.

I’m not sure it was a fully conscious thought at the time, but I do think that desire to help tell those stories - the ones that feel grounded and specific - was a big motivator at the start of my career.

When it comes to branding, figuring out how to make brands feel genuinely relevant wherever in the world they show up is something I want to keep building on - and was a big part of the work I did on Coca-Cola.

I think there’s always a danger, when you’re in a global or central role, to start seeing the world from the top down. But because of where I come from, I’ve experienced what it feels like to be on the other side of that. And that gives me a real drive to make sure it’s not just a one-way perspective.

That intersection - where you can both appreciate local culture deeply and still have a broader, global point of view - is something I find really exciting. Because sometimes in a local market, people can overemphasise their uniqueness. And while those differences are important and worth celebrating, there are also shared, universal themes that matter too.

CS: What work are you most proud of in your career?

There’s ‘Lay’s Light’ - the idea that kickstarted my creative career, a long, long time ago.