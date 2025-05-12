The Rise Of MullenLowe's ECD Carlos Andre Rodriguez

Carlos Andres Rodriguez has a long-standing history with MullenLowe as an agency, and has an infectious energy when he discusses leading its creative output.

With the departure of its group chief creative officer Nicky Bullard in February, and the announcement that a new creative leadership team will be moulded as opposed to a direct replacement hired, Rodriguez has stepped into the role of UK executive creative director, which accompanies his pre-existing global client creative director role.

His career began in his native Colombia with MullenLowe SSP3 where he spent over a decade, alongside short spells in London with DLKW [which was eventually subsumed into MullenLowe UK] and as founding partner of WPP’s David in Bogota. 2022 marked his return to MullenLowe - this time to its London office, where he currently resides.

During his tenure as a leading creative Rodriguez has made a name for himself, adding awards to his bona fides, including a Titanium win at Cannes, the Black Pencil of the Decade at D&AD, and being named among The World’s Most Innovative and Inspiring Individuals in 2022.

But creativity, for him, isn’t about winning awards. It’s about making change - and as he begins his next chapter in his history book at MullenLowe, his drive to do so is evident.

Rodriguez discusses his creative inspirations, what work makes him most proud, and the challenges of creative leadership.

Creative Salon: Tell us about how you ended up in advertising, the steps in your career to where you are now.

Carlos Andres Rodriguez: I started in MullenLowe SSP3 in Bogota, Colombia - the agency founded by Jose Miguel Sokoloff . He’s really one of the figures that inspired me, that believed in me from a young age. I worked there for 12 years, but in 2015 Jose Miguel became the global CCO of the whole network and needed a replacement in Bogota [for CCO].

I was 27 - very young, to be honest. I had the biggest imposter syndrome ever. I was panicked. I remember reading articles in Bloomberg, in Forbes, in The Economist, about how to fill bigger shoes. But before doing that role, Jose Miguel said to me, ‘Carlos, you need a little bit of training’. So I came to work in London for a year in 2014 in what used to be DLKW, and worked there as a senior director.

The intention was, since I was too young for the CCO role in Bogota, to perfect my English since it's not my native language, work with global clients, grow a little bit of global experience. Then I went back to Columbia in 2015 and became ECD of MullenLowe SSP3 and in 2016 went on to become the CCO.

Right now SSP3 is the most awarded agency historically by Cannes Lions in Colombia and I always say that is not because of me, but because my main objective was to have the best creatives in the country at that time. And I did it - it was a super strong team.

CS: What brought you back to London?

CR: I actually left MullenLowe in 2020. Jose Miguel Sokoloff was very honest and transparent when I told him I was leaving because I felt my cycle was over. He agreed because he didn’t have anything to offer me - no counter offer to make me stay.

I went on to work for WPP in setting up its agency David in Bogota, Colombia with my business partner at the time. It was great, a completely different challenge because I went from managing around 80 creatives to a startup. I was there for two years and we did some cool stuff. The fact of being small, it's just fuelled by creativity. No bullshit, no processes, no bureaucracy, just creativity in the work, which was amazing.

But in 2022, Jose Miguel called me and said: ‘remember two years ago I didn't have an offer for you? Now I do. Can you come and become global creative director?’

So I came to London as global creative director of Knorr, [one of the brands in Unilever], and Bayer.

CS: So are you doing both roles now?

CR: I’m ECD in London and I'm still doing the global creative director role. That was one of the agreements because the relationship with the clients is super strong. So right now the intention is to bring that global spirit to the whole agency, to try and merge the two worlds and try to not separate them. For example, I get a brief, and depending on it, I can decide which agency I can work with. Of course, London will be the first one on the radar.

CS: What work are you most proud of in your career?

CR: ‘Rivers of Light’ for FARC (Revolutionary Armed Forces of Columbia) because working with the guerrillas and the government and the peace process just gives you a different perspective on what you can do in advertising.