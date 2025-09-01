NatWest Got Your Back

NatWest Aims To Make Homeowning Dreams Come True

The integrated campaign by T&P puts a spin on the challenges of buying a first home

By Creative Salon

01 September 2025

NatWest today unveils its latest integrated campaign to launch its new Family-Backed Mortgage, a product designed to help make the dream of buying your first home a reality in an increasingly challenging housing market. It allows buyers to leverage family income to increase their borrowing power, whilst still owning the home completely in their name.

The campaign, created by T&P, is a direct challenge of the impossibility of home ownership, showing how good it feels when you can achieve this goal together with the backing of your family and NatWest. Got Your Back tells this story, from the frustration of feeling locked out of the market, to the undeniable satisfaction of getting your own keys. It’s a clear statement: buying your first home isn't just a dream, it's a tangible goal, and NatWest can help you make it happen.

The campaign is the latest to launch under NatWest’s brand platform, Tomorrow Begins Today, created by T&P in 2020, to inspire the nation to take action today for a better tomorrow.

“Research by the Homeowners Alliance has shown that while 71% of UK non-homeowners aspire to buy a home, 1.9 million people think they’ll never be able to do so. While many first-time buyers feel home ownership is out of reach, and families want to help, there’s often a disconnect in how that support can practically manifest beyond a gifted deposit” said Lisa Gervis, Marketing Director, Retail Banking, NatWest. "This campaign directly addresses that by showcasing how the NatWest Family-Backed Mortgage enables first-time buyers to take tangible action, fostering important conversations and ultimately unlocking new possibilities."

“Our 30s spot is a simple story packed full of heart, humour and attitude, for a product that will genuinely help people reach that pretty monumental goal of homeownership. And we couldn’t do it without a little help from Elvis, of course.” said Loui Bowes, Creative Director at T&P.

Directed by Freddy Mandy and produced by SMUGGLER, the multi-channel campaign will run across addressable TV, VOD, digital audio, social, display, web, email and branch, in consumer and broker communications. Further platform-native social executions have been produced in-house by T&P’s film team.

Media was bought and planned by Initiative.

Credits:

Client - NatWest

Chief Marketing Officer - Marg Jobling

Marketing Director, Retail - Lisa Gervis

Marketing Director, Brand - Nicky Mackrell

Head of Marketing, Home Buying & Ownership - Lynda Williams

Marketing Communications Lead, Home Buying & Ownership - Stephanie McLaren

Marketing Communications Lead, Brand Advertising - Ben Wood

Brand Advertising Manager - Allan Watson

Creative agency - T&P

CEO - Victoria Appleby

Chief Creative Officer - Andre Moreira

Executive Creative Directors - Matt Moreland and Chris Clarke

Creative Director - Loui Bowes

Creative - Kat Nowotny & Ross Nance

Social Creative - Nikki Brooks

Design - Harry Irons

Digital Artwork - Scott Fletcher

Chief Production Officer - Charles Crisp

Deputy Head of Integrated Production - Rick Carter

Producer (AV) - Dillon Palmer

Producer (Social) - Heather Gray

Production Assistant (Social) - Maisie Pirrie

Director (Social) - Stacy Cody

Editor (Social) - Graeme Tait

Motion Graphics (Social) - Bob Vine

Chief Strategy Officer - Rebecca Munds

Strategy Director (Retail) - Ines O’Gorman

Strategy Director (Brand) - David Adamson

Client Lead - Rob Payne

Business Lead (Retail) - Alison Tidman

Business Lead (Brand) - Nathan Brocklesby

Senior Account Director (Brand) - Imogen Clark

Account Director (Retail) - Siobhan Maguire

Senior Account Manager (Retail) - Harry Keeling

Production Account Manager - Craig Williamson

Production company - SMUGGLER

Director - Freddy Mandy

Managing Director - Fergus Brown

Managing Director - Lucy Kelly

Producer - Neil Andrews

Production Manager - Ben Burdock

Production Coord - Georgie Dale

1st Ad - Julian Higgs

DOP - Alex Barber

Steadicam - Simon Wood

Grip - Ian Ogden

Gaffer - Lee Wilson

Production Designer - Ben Ansell

Wardrobe Stylist - Michelle May

H & M/U - Sara Bowden

Location Manager - Rupert Bowkett

Casting Director - Anna Kennedy

Movement Director - Charlie Mayhew

Offline

Edit House - Trim Editing

Editor - Peter Sciberras

Assistant Editor - Lorna Searl

Edit Producer -Charlie Dalton

VFX House - No.8 London

Colourist - Matt Turner

Sound Engineer - James Everett

VFX Lead -Gavin Marler

VFX Artist -Toby O’Connell

Post Producer -Pedro Pinto

Post EP -Simon Downie

