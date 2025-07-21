We Don’t Need More Talent. We Need to Let More Talent In.

For years, the UK’s creative industries have lamented a 'talent shortage'. But the problem isn’t scarcity. It’s access. The issue isn’t that bold, brilliant, future-defining thinkers don’t exist; it’s that the industry continues to look in the same narrow places. And by doing so, it’s locked out the very talent it claims to be missing.

We argue that it’s time we stop asking where all the talent has gone and start asking who we’ve excluded from the room.

While many UK organisations have made progress on gender and ethnicity representation, socio-economic bias remains a stubborn and growing issue. A 2024 Demos & Co-op report highlights that class-based prejudice is now one of the most entrenched forms of discrimination in the workplace. White men from upper socio-economic backgrounds are 33 times more likely to hold senior roles in financial services than working-class women from ethnic minority backgrounds, despite overall improvements in other diversity metrics.

The economic consequences are equally stark: low social mobility is estimated to cost the UK up to £19bn per year in lost GDP, with £6.8bn in potential tax revenue unrealised. In a post-AI landscape, where adaptive thinking and originality are critical assets, continuing to overlook class diversity means missing out on significant talent and insight.