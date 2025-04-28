IPA and Brixton Finishing School Partner To Engage Emerging Talent

The Institute of Practitioners in Advertising (IPA) has today (Monday 28 April) announced a powerful new partnership with Brixton Finishing School and its youth-focused ADventure programme to elevate Advertising Unlocked 2025 - the UK ad industry’s nationwide open day - into its most inclusive, far-reaching and impactful experience to date.

Since its inception eight years ago, the annual IPA Advertising Unlocked initiative has given almost 12,000 young people a behind-the-scenes look at the industry. For 2025, the IPA is doubling down on access and equity by teaming up with early talent accelerator Brixton Finishing School. Together, they aim to engage with even more students from UK secondary schools and further education colleges across the UK, connecting them with more than 75 participating agencies.

Bringing agency life to the classroom and beyond

As part of the partnership, Brixton Finishing School will be providing access to employability support and enrichment resources to participating schools and students, ensuring their experiences live on beyond the Advertising Unlocked day itself.

Through Brixton’s ADventure programme, the initiative will include:

Pre-recorded employability webinars covering key workplace skills

A live “train-the-trainer” session for participating agencies, helping them to deliver impactful and engaging sessions

Resources for schools and students, to prepare young people for their agency visits

Post-event guidance for agencies on how to keep talent pipelines warm through BFS partnerships

Employability webinars will include ‘top tips’ on some of the most in-demand skills for early and emergent talent, including active listening and communication, networking, and time management - all critical foundations for any future creative industry professional.

Immersive experiences with a real impact

On the day of Advertising Unlocked itself, which will take place on Wednesday 12 November 2025, agencies will open their doors to students, where they will take part in live briefs, pitch simulations, interactive Q&As, and hands-on creative workshops. Meanwhile, interested students who are unable to attend the day will be given access to Brixton Finishing School online programmes and resources.

Commenting on the partnership

Says Ally Owen, Founder of Brixton Finishing School: “The industry won’t evolve by accident. It takes intention, innovation and access. With ADventure as the bridge and the IPA at the helm, we’re creating early engagement that genuinely changes lives and ultimately, changes the face of our industry.”

Says Leila Siddiqi, Director of Diversity and Inclusion, IPA: “We are delighted to be partnering with Brixton Finishing School for Advertising Unlocked 2025. Their track record in reaching and supporting diverse, untapped talent perfectly complements our ambition to make the industry more inclusive and accessible. By combining our industry network with their expertise in early engagement and in readying students for employment, we’re ensuring that the next generation doesn’t just get to look inside - they thrive once they’re in. This collaboration helps build a stronger, more sustainable talent pipeline that reflects the creativity and diversity our industry needs to stay relevant and future-focused.”

Get involved

2025 applications are still open for agencies, schools and youth organisations to take part. To sign up or find out more, visit https://ipa.co.uk/initiatives/advertising-unlocked/.