BBH Is On The Hunt For Black Sheep, As Barn Doors Open

BBH is opening entries for Barn, the first and only ad school based inside an agency and now one of the most successful creative advertising courses in the country.

BBH has a legacy of producing some of the best creative minds in the industry. Barn is unique, in that it pays students the London living wage, removing barriers to entry into the industry for those who deserve a chance.

The eight month course was the creation of legendary Watford Advertising Course leader, Tony Cullingham. Now in its 5th year, and its 3rd under the care and stewardship of Nick Gill, Barn provides a route into our most creative businesses. Former graduates have gone on to secure jobs at some of the best agencies in the industry, including VCCP, Adam&EveDDB, Mother and, of course, BBH.

The course is open to anyone, regardless of their experience, education, age or background.

Applications open today (April 22nd) and will close on 16th May. The 12 successful applicants will start at the end of September.

The students will be taught how to translate a strategy into a creative idea and how to execute and ultimately craft that idea in multiple channels. They’ll be coached and inspired by some of the very best industry speakers and mentors. They’ll have access to the greatest minds inside BBH and they’ll also have invaluable week-long experiences at other agencies - Barn’s generous agency partners have included Adam&Eve DDB, Leo Burnett, Pablo, Uncommon, BBC Creative and VCCP.

BBH CEO Karen Martin, in her inaugural IPA presidential speech, has called for more help in giving young, creative people their first chance, recognising that fresh talent is the life blood of any creative industry.

Nick Gill, Barn Tutor, said: “It makes me so proud that BBH continues to champion creativity with initiatives like Barn. So far I’ve been overwhelmed by the generous support the course has had, not just from BBH, but from external companies and individuals. The longer I run Barn, the more I understand the satisfaction my predecessor, dear Tony Cullingham, got from turning raw creative thinkers into brilliant creative professionals. It has been a privilege to work with such talented and lovely people over the last two years and now I look forward to being surprised, entertained, occasionally horrified and ultimately enlightened by the next generation of students.”

Nick Gill is a legendary creative leader, behind some of BBH's most notable work, including Axe ‘Getting Dressed’, Vodafone ‘Mayfly’ and ‘Time Theft’ and Barnardos’ ‘Believe In Children’ campaign. He led BBH’s creative department for 10 years and was Campaign's Creative Director of the Year for three years running.

Find out more and apply here.