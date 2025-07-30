Silence At What Cost? Why Avoiding Sustainability Damages Reputations

The majority of British consumers care about sustainability and are willing to pay more for sustainably produced products, despite worries about inflation and the cost of living crisis. And yet, the majority of businesses (79 per cent) are still failing to communicate their environmental strategies authentically, finds a report released by purpose-led creative agency Revolt.

Since the turn of the year, with a highly polarising regime change in the White House, businesses have become quieter around their sustainability credentials, mainly due to an uncertainty around what to say and how to do it. This purposeful silence has become known as ‘Greenhushing’, costing businesses - and potentially the world - dear.

Whether it is the result of PR-related fear or a miscalculation of actual impact, the phenomenon is hindering rather than helping companies.

During the first half of the year, the agency’s parent company, Anthesis held a number of small forum conversations with both clients and sustainability practitioners working within national and multinational businesses. From this, it discovered five key drivers, which it has named ‘The Headwinds of Silence’.

These were:

· Uncertain Context

· Target Backlash

· Worried Marketers

· Distracted CEOs

· Emerging Legislation

It also conducted research to assess the environmental communications policies and subsequent business performance of more than 500 companies operating across 16 sectors, discovering that when done correctly, their reputational performance was enhanced and that silence on the topic was damaging.

It also discovered that almost half (49 per cent) of marketers in the UK are wary of working on sustainability campaigns, while some 63 per cent of FTSE 100 companies are at risk of greenhushing.

“You don't have to talk about everything you're doing. You need to find the one, two, or three things that are really going to connect and resonate," advises Revolt's senior strategy lead Olly Lawder.

From the business benefits of talking about sustainability, to the balance between greenwashing and greenhushing, he outlines several key lessons from the report.