Revolt Propels Social Mobility Foundation With Rebrand
The agency has helped future-proof the foundation's visual identity with the aim of connecting it with more diverse audiences
12 June 2025
Revolt has led the bold rebrand of the Social Mobility Foundation, helping the charity connect more powerfully with its diverse audiences.
Launching on Social Mobility Day (12 June), the new visual identity futureproofs the Social Mobility Foundation’s design system as the charity approaches its 20th anniversary.
The Social Mobility Foundation is a charity that helps people from all social backgrounds to thrive, with a particular focus on supporting young people to discover and develop their talents.
However, despite its successful work, the Social Mobility Foundation’s branding needed refreshing as it wasn’t standing out in today’s competitive world of charity and cause-related communication.
Revolt was tasked with creating a modern brand that would support that charity’s engagement with a wide range of audiences, from conversations with the government about policy change through to talking with teenagers on social media. The design team at Revolt also had to contend with disparate design elements and a sub brand.
Revolt developed a brand identity guided by the principle that the Social Mobility Foundation has accessibility at its heart. This needed to be an evolution not a revolution, helping to further the charity’s ability to support and champion social mobility.
1/3
2/3
3/3
The design team took the most successful elements from the charity’s two brands and unified them in a new elevated single brand, enhancing the colours to modernise and create a more youthful, yet refined tone.
A navigational mark was developed that could point in any direction, referencing the unique ways in which young people navigate their lives and the core function of the Social Mobility
Foundation. This mark can be used to frame moments of expression within imagery, as expanding crop marks to house imagery, or even in a circular pattern to convey the multiple directional approach.
The design system was created in a way to make it both functional and scalable, enabling the charity to custom-target its audiences using an array of branded assets, from printed materials through to digital executions.
“Our refreshed brand, developed by Revolt, truly reflects the Social Mobility Foundation’s relationship with its community. We know we have an important role to play as experts, supporters, and trusted mentors. Most importantly, we’re navigating this journey with every member of our community, whether you’re a student, a supporter, a partner, or a volunteer,” said Sophie Gregory, Strategic Communications Manager, the Social Mobility Foundation.
“At the heart of this brand is a belief that social mobility is experienced in countless, deeply
personal ways, and every one of them deserves to be seen, supported, and championed. That idea shaped a brand that’s built to scale, feels contemporary and is truly accessible. For
the Social Mobility Foundation, that means reaching more young people, breaking more
barriers, and unlocking even greater impact,” said Will Reuben, Senior Designer, Revolt.