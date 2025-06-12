Revolt Propels Social Mobility Foundation With Rebrand

Revolt has led the bold rebrand of the Social Mobility Foundation, helping the charity connect more powerfully with its diverse audiences.

Launching on Social Mobility Day (12 June), the new visual identity futureproofs the Social Mobility Foundation’s design system as the charity approaches its 20th anniversary.

The Social Mobility Foundation is a charity that helps people from all social backgrounds to thrive, with a particular focus on supporting young people to discover and develop their talents.

However, despite its successful work, the Social Mobility Foundation’s branding needed refreshing as it wasn’t standing out in today’s competitive world of charity and cause-related communication.

Revolt was tasked with creating a modern brand that would support that charity’s engagement with a wide range of audiences, from conversations with the government about policy change through to talking with teenagers on social media. The design team at Revolt also had to contend with disparate design elements and a sub brand.

Revolt developed a brand identity guided by the principle that the Social Mobility Foundation has accessibility at its heart. This needed to be an evolution not a revolution, helping to further the charity’s ability to support and champion social mobility.