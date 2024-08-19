Revolt: The promise of sustainable impact for brands

What is your proudest achievement from the last 12 months?

With the pace we move at Revolt it’s hard to pick one single achievement. But by far the biggest and most exciting opportunity we’ve realised is our merger with Anthesis at the start of the year, which along with our new sister agencies at the likes of Given and Charlescannon have bolstered our capabilities tenfold. It’s provided the storydoing to our storytelling, and allows us to grow brands, corporate reputations, and guide clients to using sustainability to drive real business performance.

What are you most looking forward to next year?

We have an incredible canvas of clients across the world, and our partnership with Anthesis has only grown the opportunity to work alongside them to create sustainable impact in the world through their brands and actions.

What do you feel have been the greatest industry challenges for agencies this year and why?

For purpose specialists, it continues to be the turbulent and partisan political climate globally, and the continued spread of misinformation. It takes foresight and clarity of mind to operate in this environment but this is exactly where we operate at our best - guiding clients towards sustainable performance.

Has the addition of any AI solution made the profound impact on your business that was expected?

It continues to at pace, from research to design, storyboarding, and production, within which there’s always opportunity. Recently we’ve used it to validate ESG data, leading to more opportunities to tell transparent and credible stories. In our new Cost of Silence report, AI has been a key tool to help companies understand their corporate reputation more fully.