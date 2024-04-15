Well, hello Year Four – It’s Our Birthday

Creative Salon is 3 years old this week. That’s 36 months, which really doesn’t sound very long. But it feels like we’ve always been here. And to celebrate, we’ve made two important appointments, hiring Adweek Europe editor Stephen Lepitak as our Editorial Director and bringing our founder colleague Jeremy Lee on board full time as our Consultancy Director.

So now there’s seven of us: founders Claire and Sonoo, senior reporters Dani and Conor, growth manager Avnie, and now the added heft of Jeremy and Stephen. And together we’re here to fulfil Creative Salon’s mission:

• to help the finest agencies and marketers in our industry succeed, providing strategic support to elevate their growth ambitions and showcasing and celebrating their work; if you’re part of our gang then we’re here to help you in any way we can

• to relentlessly promote the power of commercial creativity to drive growth

• to help nurture a new generation of diverse talent into the industry – providing financial support (we donate a minimum of 10 per cent of our profits to organisations that help diverse new talent get into the industry), knowledge and inspiration for young people who want to work in commercial creativity; we need to ensure there’s a diverse pipeline of exceptional individuals to pick up the baton

• to be a major source of positivity and joy in the industry we love

We’re so proud to partner with the best agencies around: Accenture Song; Adam&Eve DDB; AMV BBDO; BBH; BMB; Dentsu; Digitas; Droga5; Edelman; EssenceMediacom; EssenceMediacom X; FCB; Frog; Gravity Road; Grey London; Leo Burnett; McCann; Mother; MSQ; Mullen Lowe; New Commercial Arts; Ogilvy; Pablo; Revolt; Saatchi&Saatchi; St Luke’s; TBWA; T&Pm; Total Media; VCCP; VML; Weber Shandwick. Thank you for getting behind us, taking us into your confidence, sharing your ambitions with us, helping us to promote the very best of commercial creativity, and enabling us to pay our good fortune forward to the next generation of talent.

And with our members’ support we’re able to create first class content that makes the case for investment in advertising and marketing as levers for growth and that showcases our industry at its best – content that can be read by anybody, for free, so it’s completely accessible to your customers, to your staff, to students and young talent, to opinion-formers, analysts, legislators, to your nearest and dearest.