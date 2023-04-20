Creative Salon Partners With Brixton Finishing School to support diverse talent

Creative Salon has made its first donation to the Brixton Finishing School, becoming a partner in its Change Making Alliance in an attempt to build a more equitable industry.

Founded by journalists Claire Beale and Sonoo Singh in 2021, Creative Salon celebrates its second year anniversary this week. The business launched with three core aims and everything it does is in service of the following:

· to help the finest agencies and marketers in our industry succeed, providing strategic support to elevate their growth ambitions and showcasing and celebrating their work.

· to relentlessly promote the power of commercial creativity to drive growth.

· to help nurture a new generation of diverse talent into the industry – providing financial support, knowledge and inspiration for young people who want to work in commercial creativity.

It is with this aim in mind, that Creative Salon has partnered with the Brixton Finishing School's Change Making Alliance. And to support Ally Owen - the founder of Brixton Finishing School - and her ambition to " build an equitable superhighway into the industry for underrepresented talent."

For the founders of Creative Salon, this alliance with Owen and the School builds on their mission to ensure that the advertising and marketing industry is reflective of the diverse societies we live in.

In collaboration with The Brixton Finishing School, Creative Salon hopes to shape the future of the industry and its ability to attract diverse talent going forward.

Ally Owen, Founder of Brixton Finishing School said: "I'm delighted that Creative Salon has chosen to celebrate their 2nd birthday by becoming our partner. I can't think of a better gift than investment in positive, inclusive change. I am so proud we are working together and this has come at such an early stage in their foundation. It's testament to their commitment to change."

To find out about you can join The Change Making Alliance, read here.