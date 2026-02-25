Client Disruption Is Not Innovation - It Is the Cost of Old Models Catching Up

Historically, restructurings across the advertising industry are framed as reinvention. But they are often true signals of stress. Whether it's Omnicom or Dentsu, the latest consolidation moves among legacy holding companies promise simplification, integration, and speed. But what they deliver first is client disruption. New reporting lines replace old ones. Account teams rotate. Incentives reset. For months, internal energy has been pointing inward as clients wait for continuity.

The paradox is that these reorganisations arrive at a moment when brands are asking for the opposite. They want stability, velocity and fewer handoffs, not more transitions.

The illusion of integration

Placing multiple agencies under a single banner creates optics of unity, but optics are not operating models. Separate profit centres, cultures and leadership structures tend to preserve the very silos the restructure claims to remove. From a client perspective, the experience often feels unchanged. Different logos may now sit on the same slide, yet the coordination burden still sits with the marketer.

Modern marketing challenges rarely arrive pre-sorted into creative, technology or media categories. They arise as growth problems that require all three disciplines to work simultaneously. Structural adjacency is not the same as functional integration.

Inside-out versus outside-in

Traditional holding company design is historically inside-out. It optimises for governance, financial reporting and legacy brand equity. The emerging expectation from clients is an outside-in approach. They want teams organised around outcomes, not agency heritage. When restructures prioritise internal efficiency over client flow, friction simply moves rather than disappears.

Scale versus speed

Size once signalled capability. Today, it often signals complexity. Larger structures introduce layers of approval and risk aversion that slow experimentation and decision-making. In a market shaped by AI acceleration, real-time media optimization and platform convergence, speed increasingly outperforms scale.

The new breed of competitors

While legacy networks refine umbrellas, a different class of competitors is quietly redefining the roof itself. Firms such as DEPT, Accenture Song, and other hybrid consultancies are not merely combining services. They are building unified operating systems in which marketing services, technology, and media are designed to function as one commercial engine. Their differentiation is less about brand architecture and more about incentive alignment, platform fluency and cross-disciplinary delivery.

This new breed does not ask clients to choose between creative excellence, data engineering or performance media. It assumes those capabilities are interdependent. The promise is not integration after the fact, but integration by design.

The real shift

The industry’s tension is no longer between creative and digital, or between agency and consultancy. It is structure versus system. One rearranges labels. The other rewires how work gets done. As brands demand measurable growth, faster cycles, and fewer intermediaries, the advantage shifts to organisations that reduce internal boundaries rather than redraw them.

Client disruption, in that context, is not a strategy. It is the visible cost of legacy models adapting to a market that has already moved on. The future of marketing services is less about who owns the biggest umbrella and more about who built a structure that clients do not feel in the first place.

Andrew Dimitriou is the global chief client and growth officer for DEPT