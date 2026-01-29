Walker's Relaunches Much-Loved Competition On TikTok
'Do Us A Flavour', by DEPT, sees famed TikTok creators encourage audiences to create the brand's next crisp flavour
29 January 2026
Walkers, the nation's favourite crisp brand, has relaunched its iconic 'Do Us a Flavour' campaign on TikTok, inviting all of Britain to help create the brand's next crisp flavour. The campaign features ten of TikTok's most followed creators - like GK Barry, George Baggs, Josh Ryan, Moyo J Ajibade, Isaac H.P, Fats Timbo, beauthebeard, ieuanandkane, Chloe Rose GG Flavour – issuing a nationwide call for flavour submissions, with one winner taking home up to £500,000.
The move to TikTok marks a significant evolution from the competition's previous iteration a decade ago, meeting audiences where they already spend time and making participation as simple as submitting an idea through the app. By partnering with creators who collectively reach millions, Walkers is ensuring every corner of Britain can participate in shaping the brand's next product.
"Walkers has always delivered the flavours Britain loves, and now we're inviting the nation to shape what comes next," said Wayne Newton, Marketing Director at Walkers. "Do Us a Flavour allows us to tap into the creativity and passion of our consumers, this time in a way that feels native to how they already engage with culture and entertainment online."
The initial submission phase runs through February 15th, after which shortlisted flavours will advance to a competitive stage launching in April. The format will bring entertainment and stakes to TikTok in a way the platform hasn't seen before, building anticipation as Britain narrows down its next iconic crisp flavour.
Developed in partnership with DEPT®, the campaign represents a year-long collaboration between DEPT® and PepsiCo, bringing together creative strategy, influencer orchestration, and platform partnership with TikTok to deliver maximum visibility and participation.
"The brief was clear: relaunch 'Do Us a Flavour' for today's Britain, on today's platforms," said Bel Moretti, Creative Director at DEPT®. "TikTok is where millions of people are already watching, sharing, and participating. By partnering with the platform's biggest creators and building for mobile-first submission, we're making it frictionless for anyone to get involved—and impossible to miss."
For Walkers, the campaign delivers on a core objective: reinforcing the brand's leadership in flavour innovation while securing front-of-mind awareness through mass reach and cultural visibility during a critical trading period.