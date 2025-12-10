DEPT 2025: A Year Of Evolution

DEPT is an agency rich in ambition - and in the year it celebrated its 10th anniversary, it’s certainly making that fact clear. Its ‘half technology, half marketing’ beginnings have expanded into a 4000 person creative technology network with 30 offices worldwide.

Despite the changing dynamics of the industry and the ever-evolving state of technology, it’s an agency that still believes in one key goal: matching the ongoing business needs of its clients.

2025 saw the birth of DEPT’s new positioning, led by chief client and growth officer Andrew Dimitriou who joined last September. Its mission: to grow.