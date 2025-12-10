the showcase 2025
DEPT 2025: A Year Of Evolution
Its new positioning holds growth at its heart - and is as ambitious as ever
10 December 2025
DEPT is an agency rich in ambition - and in the year it celebrated its 10th anniversary, it’s certainly making that fact clear. Its ‘half technology, half marketing’ beginnings have expanded into a 4000 person creative technology network with 30 offices worldwide.
Despite the changing dynamics of the industry and the ever-evolving state of technology, it’s an agency that still believes in one key goal: matching the ongoing business needs of its clients.
2025 saw the birth of DEPT’s new positioning, led by chief client and growth officer Andrew Dimitriou who joined last September. Its mission: to grow.
“We've basically taken all the bits and pieces that we have within the different parts of our business and brought that together in the Growth Invention Framework, which is at our heart,” explained global CEO Dimi Albers. “It is making sure that in three different phases, you get your client towards the right growth. Those three steps are ‘Discover’, followed by ‘Invent’, and then ‘Grow’.”
A part of this new identity lies DEPT's creative evolution: Ben Williams joined in November as global chief creative officer; Jack Williams joined as senior vice president of growth for EMEA; and Tiah Slattery joined as head of influencer for the UK.
In celebrating its first decade as an agency, Albers believes the culture DEPT has built from its roots in the Netherlands is a reason for its success; having a ‘yes, and…’ not a ‘no because’ approach has been vital.
“We have consistently been able to retain the heart of what our culture is - that almost boutique feel of being entrepreneurial,” he says. “That culture is what keeps our people and clients so committed to working with us.”
Its new business wins saw DEPT named as the digital agency of record for Miles & More - the loyalty programme for the Lufthansa Group, and appointed as the paid-media partner for Pit Viper sunglasses.
Creative Salon on DEPT's 2025
DEPT's ‘yes, and...’ mindset is very much present in its work, where campaigns for the likes of Just Eat Takeaway and Mammut have shined.
For printing business Brother, DEPT led a campaign across 15 European countries to showcase its printers for both small businesses and home offices. ‘More Time for Life’ highlighted how when work is done faster and better, there’s more time to do the things you truly love.
Its ‘Mountainwear Rescue’.work for Mammut, the 162-year-old Swiss mountaineering brand, doubled down on its gear being used for what it's genuinely made for: to be worn when mountaineering.
PepsiCo’s popular snack brand Cheetos launched its biggest ever influencer campaign alongside DEPT - it’s first in the UK. ‘Cheetle Dust’ looked to carve a following amongst major UK retailers, using fashion-forward creators.
For eBay, DEPT tackled the peak autumn clear-our season. ‘Dear eBay’ introduced witty, short-form videos about letting-go of everyday dilemmas, featuring creators Jack Remmington and Ash Holme.
And its work this festive season for Dutch e-commerce retailer Bol showed how its a platform that can help customers create meaningful moments with gifts: ‘For a gift that matters’.
Creative Salon says... DEPT’s tech-first history is leading it in good stead in an AI-filled world where tech is ever-evolving. Its mission to continue growing while championing the needs of its clients sets an example for the industry to follow. It strides into its second decade of existence wiyth confidence.