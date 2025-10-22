Transavia Refreshes For Its 60th Anniversary
The airline debuts its new look, made by Studio Dumbar/DEPT
22 October 2025
Transavia refreshed its positioning and visual identity. The project signals its evolution as one of Europe’s leading value-cost airlines, smart, and digital.
Appealing to leisure and business travellers
The refresh is a follow-up to the big strategic rebrand in 2015, also in partnership with Studio Dumbar/DEPT®, which helped Transavia grow into one of Europe’s most recognisable airline brands. The brand consistently scores high in brand perception surveys. Building on this strong foundation and its growing network, the airline sought to refine its positioning to appeal not only to leisure travellers but also to the increasing number of business passengers choosing Transavia for its reliability, service, and affordability.
The result is a sharper, more contemporary expression of Transavia’s personality. The updated logo keeps the iconic circular “t” symbol and green heritage while simplifying its form for greater impact and clarity. Its right-angled arrow, representing a smart choice, and its ‘smiling’ curved line, symbolising an enjoyable journey, have been carefully redrawn, creating a design language that feels confident, fresh, and unmistakably Transavia.
“This evolution is about amplifying what’s already strong,” said Tom Dorresteijn, Strategy Director at Studio Dumbar/DEPT®. “We wanted to bring more clarity and dynamics to the brand, while keeping its warmth and optimism. The new design is bold, human, and built to move - just like the airline itself.”
Smart choice, enjoyable journey
The refreshed identity reflects Transavia’s updated brand positioning: a smart choice and an enjoyable journey. The line captures the airline’s dual promise: combining affordability with a pleasant experience. It’s a design direction that translates across every touchpoint, from digital channels and inflight materials to airport environments and new aircraft liveries.
Natascha van Roode, Lead Brand at Transavia: "Our branding is a decade old and the market moves fast. With digital communication booming and our sixtieth anniversary, now is the perfect time for a refresh. The new look captures what we're all about: optimistic, energetic, and customer-focused."
Designed for long-term evolution
The refreshed identity will be rolled out gradually, starting with digital platforms and then extending to the airline’s growing Airbus fleet. For Studio Dumbar/DEPT®, this marks a second milestone in a long-standing partnership that began in 2015 with Transavia’s repositioning and rebrand. The updated identity reaffirms Transavia’s position as one of Europe’s most distinctive, design-driven airline brands.
A system built to move
Motion plays a central role in the refreshed identity. The logo, a recurring element across the brand, takes on new life as a cursor and directional guide. Together with other motion assets, it reinforces Transavia’s modern, dynamic character.
Across digital and social channels, it moves, highlights, and interacts, bringing energy and playfulness to the brand experience. Supporting elements such as iconography, typography, and layout grids have been completely redrawn. A new extended colour palette retains the recognisable green while adding flexibility for themed campaigns and accessibility compliance under the European Accessibility Act. Photography has also been refreshed, capturing real, candid moments that distinguish between leisure and business audiences while maintaining a consistent feel-good tone.