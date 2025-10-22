Transavia Refreshes For Its 60th Anniversary

The result is a sharper, more contemporary expression of Transavia’s personality. The updated logo keeps the iconic circular “t” symbol and green heritage while simplifying its form for greater impact and clarity. Its right-angled arrow, representing a smart choice, and its ‘smiling’ curved line, symbolising an enjoyable journey, have been carefully redrawn, creating a design language that feels confident, fresh, and unmistakably Transavia.

“This evolution is about amplifying what’s already strong,” said Tom Dorresteijn , Strategy Director at Studio Dumbar/DEPT®. “We wanted to bring more clarity and dynamics to the brand, while keeping its warmth and optimism. The new design is bold, human, and built to move - just like the airline itself.”

Smart choice, enjoyable journey

The refreshed identity reflects Transavia’s updated brand positioning: a smart choice and an enjoyable journey. The line captures the airline’s dual promise: combining affordability with a pleasant experience. It’s a design direction that translates across every touchpoint, from digital channels and inflight materials to airport environments and new aircraft liveries.

Natascha van Roode, Lead Brand at Transavia: "Our branding is a decade old and the market moves fast. With digital communication booming and our sixtieth anniversary, now is the perfect time for a refresh. The new look captures what we're all about: optimistic, energetic, and customer-focused."

Designed for long-term evolution

The refreshed identity will be rolled out gradually, starting with digital platforms and then extending to the airline’s growing Airbus fleet. For Studio Dumbar/DEPT®, this marks a second milestone in a long-standing partnership that began in 2015 with Transavia’s repositioning and rebrand. The updated identity reaffirms Transavia’s position as one of Europe’s most distinctive, design-driven airline brands.

A system built to move

Motion plays a central role in the refreshed identity. The logo, a recurring element across the brand, takes on new life as a cursor and directional guide. Together with other motion assets, it reinforces Transavia’s modern, dynamic character.

Across digital and social channels, it moves, highlights, and interacts, bringing energy and playfulness to the brand experience. Supporting elements such as iconography, typography, and layout grids have been completely redrawn. A new extended colour palette retains the recognisable green while adding flexibility for themed campaigns and accessibility compliance under the European Accessibility Act. Photography has also been refreshed, capturing real, candid moments that distinguish between leisure and business audiences while maintaining a consistent feel-good tone.