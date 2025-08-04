DEPT®
Work
Client: Just Eat x Squid Games 2
When Just Eat Takeaway (JET) and Netflix joined forces for the much-anticipated launch of Squid Game 2, it was clear this campaign would be anything but ordinary. DEPT® was the powerhouse behind the execution, delivering a bold, immersive experience that captured the attention (and appetites) of 18–34-year-olds across the UK and Ireland.
The 360 campaign, created and produced by DEPT®, launched with a 30” TVC depicting Just Eaters, reimagined as Squid Game players, The CTA ‘Order. Play. Win’ at the end of the spot directs hungry fans to a campaign microsite to play ELIMINATE, a digital game designed and built by DEPT®. To further dominate screens, maximise visibility, and drive results, DEPT® developed bespoke social ads and leveraged high-impact media placements.
Client: Trainline
Work: Bums on Board
Transport is the single biggest opportunity we have to reduce our nation’s carbon emissions. But how do we inspire a nation stuck in traffic and get more people to take the train? To shake up the dialogue around sustainable travel, Trainline’s I came by train movement unveils its bold new campaign, “Bums on Board”, live today across the UK.
Created by DEPT® and directed by Glenn Kitson, the campaign draws inspiration from the unapologetically vibrant punk era, a quintessential part of British pop culture known for its rebellious spirit, pulling on its unique qualities along with that of independent fanzines.
Client: eBay
For 17 years, DEPT® has been transforming how eBay connects with customers worldwide. We’ve executed over 4,000 campaigns annually, crafting personalised content that resonates with millions of eBay users. As part of its pre-loved focus, eBay UK and DEPT® worked together to help fight fashion fatigue, allowing people to turn their “...nothing to wear into something to love.”
Client: The Talking Portrait
Work: From Rembrandt to real time: The AI-powered portrait that sees and speaks
For the generation that grew up in the world of Harry Potter, talking paintings were a fantasy that was only possible in books and movies. At DEPT®, we’ve always been obsessed with blending storytelling and technology. And with advances in generative AI, like digital cloning, LLMs, and voice synthesis, we knew the moment had arrived to bring “living” art into the real world. We weren’t interested in scripted interactions or one-off demos. We wanted to build something dynamic, where a digital character could see you, understand you, and respond in real time. We combined multiple layers of generative technology to create a seamless, real-time interaction between a person and a digital character, the Talking Portrait